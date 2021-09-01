These are the best pumpkin patches in the Edmonton area

As autumn starts to creep up, what’s more of a fall celebration than snagging a pumpkin and taking it home for decoration, or to carve?

We have rounded up some easy-to-get-to pumpkin patches in the Edmonton area.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somersetpumpkins (@somersetpumpkins)

One of, if not the best, pumpkin patches around Edmonton, Somerset Pumpkin Farm offers up nearly 50 different varieties to choose from this year, including minis, decorative, edible, and carving. You are required to book a time to visit, and you can only book a little in advance due to the chance of frost or even snow hurting the pumpkins. The farm says it will update the site with more dates if weather allows, so keep checking back!

When: Various dates, check here for dates being added

Where: 1423 Township Road 514, Parkland County

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Corn Maze (@yegcornmaze)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laine Mitchell (@laine_mitchell)

The corn maze is sure a treat, but the pumpkins at the Edmonton Corn Maze are huge and also make for the perfect fall Instagram opportunity. They are around starting in mid-September and last well into October, with an entire shed filled with them so you can get that solid Instagram shot. Take one home too, while you are at it!

When: Mid September to October

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Instagram

Take a 40-minute drive north of Edmonton and you’ll find yourself at Prairie Garden Farms, with its nice one-acre pumpkin patch where you can choose your own pumpkin, plucking it right off the vine.

When: September 11 to October 31

Address: 56311 Lily Lake Road, Bon Accord

Nestled in Ponoka County, the ranch has traditional orange pumpkins, but it also carries specialties like red, blue, pink, and white, and some weird ones like warted, and funny-shaped pumpkins. There’s plenty to choose from at this farm!

When: Opening October 9

Address: RR#1 Ponoka, AB, the address can be found by clicking this link