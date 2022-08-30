8 of the best Alberta campgrounds to stay in this fall

The heat of summer may be on its way out, but that doesn’t mean camping season in Alberta has to come to a close, with plenty of gorgeous campgrounds to stay in this fall.

From spots to pitch a tent in the Rockies to ones nice and close to some towering waterfalls, here are eight bucket-list spots you should spend some time at this fall.

Crimson Lake Campground

Crimson Lake Provincial Park offers year-round camping just 14 km west of Rocky Mountain House. With more than 100 sites to choose from during the peak camping months, there is plenty of hiking, biking and lounging on the brisk beach.

Distance from Calgary: 230 km

Distance from Edmonton: 226 km

McLean Creek Campground

This large campground is found in McLean Creek Provincial Recreation Area, 12 km west of Bragg Creek along Hwy. 66 and 1.3 km south on McLean Creek Trail. Sites are suitable for RVs and tents, with unserviced and power options. The campground is adjacent to many kilometres of trails in the McLean Creek Public Land Use Zone.

Distance from Calgary: 59 km

Distance from Edmonton: 350 km

Crescent Falls Campground

You won’t want to leave these falls after seeing them against the stunning backdrop of autumn! Stay a night — or a week — and enjoy the sight of Crescent Falls, along with horseback riding and some fishing!

Distance from Calgary: 327 km

Distance from Edmonton: 323 km

Kananaskis Interlakes Campground

Visiting the Kananaskis Lakes is like literally stepping into the photo of a postcard. A beautiful lake, soaring mountains, and thick wilderness. Once you visit, you’ll want to hit up Peter Lougheed Provincial Park in the fall again. The campground along the shores of Lower Kananaskis Lake has around 45 well-treed campsites for RVs and tents. There is easy access to the lakes from here for those hoping to canoe, fish, or go boating.

Distance from Calgary: 139 km

Distance from Edmonton: 425 km

Writing on Stone Provincial Park Campground

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel Alberta (@travelalberta)

Indigenous people carved stories and tales into these stones more than several hundred years ago. Writing on Stone Provincial Park is the perfect place to get away from the city and get in touch with your Canadian roots — all while enjoying a lazy day near Milk River. The campground is open year-round.

Distance from Calgary: 340 km

Distance from Edmonton: 631 km

Steveville Bridge Campground

Steveville Bridge Campground is located off Highway #876 close to the Red Deer River. The campground has numerous shade trees in a secluded area. There are minimal services, great for tent camping or small, self-sufficient camping units.

Distance from Calgary: 206 km

Distance from Edmonton: 402 km

Sir Winston Churchill Provincial Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alberta Parks (@alberta_parks)

With year-round cabins, the islands of this park are open to being explored in summer and winter. Rentals of canoes, kayaks, and stand-up paddleboards are available to discover the waters of Lac la Biche. Trails throughout the Old Growth Forest allow campers to hike and enjoy the sights and smells of autumn.

Distance from Calgary: 528 km

Distance from Edmonton: 224 km

Brazeau River Campground

Brazeau River Campground, in the Brazeau River Provincial Recreation Area, is 72 km north of Nordegg on Forestry Trunk Road (Hwy. 734). This small, treed campground along the Brazeau River has a cook shelter and provides opportunities for activities in the surrounding area. These include canoeing/kayaking, fishing, horse riding, and OHV trails (outside the recreation area). You’re in the thick of wilderness, and fall foliage is bountiful out here.

Distance from Calgary: 366 km

Distance from Edmonton: 279 km