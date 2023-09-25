Have you tried any of the best new restaurants in Calgary that opened up this summer?

The dining scene in YYC is flourishing, with people excited to try new menus and revisit their favourite places. There is no shortage of great restaurants in YYC.

The only difficult part is knowing which new food spots are worth going to and which ones might not be for you. Luckily, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favourite gems that opened over the last few months.

These are some of the best new restaurants in Calgary that opened this summer.

It’s difficult to say that this early on, but the buzz around this new place was so high and positive that it was impossible to ignore. Dished recently visited the restaurant and we couldn’t have been more impressed by how great it was.

Address: 1711 4th Street SW #106, Calgary

This is a single-level location with an astonishing 10,000 square feet of dining space split between the main dining room, lounge, and enclosed patio. This space will easily be able to fit more than 300 guests at one time.

Address: 112 Crowfoot Terrace NW, Calgary

This spot for steak, prime rib, seafood, drinks, and more reopened on June 5 after being closed for three years.

There is also a new 200-seat patio with a large street-side outdoor bar, two new raw oyster bars, a new wine cellar, private dining for up to 60 patrons, and more.

Address: 6920 Macleod Trail S, Calgary

Stay Cafe

This spot, located in the charming Heritage House building, serves up coffee, croffles, and light meals.

Address: 8500 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary

Specializing in Indonesian food, the award-winning menu here has consistently appealed to vegan and non-vegan diners in Edmonton.

It JUST opened on Friday, September 15.

Address: 110 8835 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

This new dining pop-up series is from the Cafe Alchemist team, which takes a modern approach to afternoon dining that merges the “unexpected and focuses on exceptional products and local ingredients that push forward the culinary scene.”

Address: 850 2nd Street SW, Calgary

The Unicorn, a very popular and fun bar, just opened its second location on Calgary’s 4th Street.

Address: 1919 4th Street SW, Calgary

This new concept serves up specialty drinks like bubble tea in adorable cups with two dogs on them. If you’ve never had Filipino Iskrambol, you need to go here immediately to try the refreshing and delicious Filipino dessert!

Address: 3745 Memorial Drive E #1, Calgary

This new spot promises to transport diners to the streets of Seoul by recreating the atmosphere and vibe that you might feel by checking out all of the Korean street stalls. Some of the menu items include Korean street food like egg rolls and even the fun cooking style of Korean-style hot pot.

Address: 1-512 6th Street SW, Calgary

Known for its menu filled with various flavours of Korean fried chicken, sides, salads, and beer, this will be one of the best fried chicken spots in Calgary. There is even a patio.

Address: 2100 4th Street SW, Calgary

From cafes, juice bars, and pizza spots to burger joints and more, there is something for everyone here.

Everything on the menu at this spot for steel-cut oats is 100% vegan, dairy-free, and gluten-free.

Address: 1327 1st Street SW, Calgary

Ora Bread and Wine

This concept conjures up the ideal vibe of a nearby neighbourhood cafe and this one is located in the west end of downtown Calgary. It’s one of the best coffee spots in town now and the food menu is unbelievable.

Address: 465 8th Street SW, Calgary

Tori Bar, a very exciting new Japanese concept, just opened in Calgary.

This new spot is located at 905 13th Street SE. The menu here specializes in yakitori paired with drinks and more.

Address: 905 13th Street SE, Calgary

