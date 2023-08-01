G.oat Bar, Calgary’s first boutique oat bar and healthy eatery, just opened in a very popular food hall.

It can be found inside First Street Market, adding yet another amazing place to grab a bite in this food hall with some truly incredible food dishes. Located at 1327 1st Street SW, this foodie destination is situated on the ground level of the Underwood Tower.

From cafes, juice bars, and pizza spots to burger joints and more, there is something for everyone here.

Everything on the menu at this spot for steel-cut oats is 100% vegan, dairy-free, and gluten-free.

There are four different power bowls here, like the tropical, goddess, and Karmalina, made with turmeric, blueberries, persimmon pine nuts, pomegranate, pumpkin seeds, fresh mint, coconut flakes, rose petals, olive oil, and black chia seeds. We suggest opting for the add-ons, from pine pollen powder to goji berries.

Even Canadian singer-songwriting legend Jann Arden seems excited by it.

“Yes and yes,” she commented on one of the food spot’s Instagram posts.

Definitely check out this new spot soon… it might be the GOAT of healthy spots in YYC.

G.oat Bar

Address: 1327 1st Street SW, Calgary

Instagram