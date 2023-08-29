HiroMiko, a new Filipino bubble tea shop, just opened on Calgary’s Memorial Drive.

This new concept will be serving up specialty drinks like bubble tea in adorable cups with two dogs on them. If you’ve never had Filipino Iskrambol, you need to go here immediately to try the refreshing and delicious Filipino dessert!

There are so many fantastic options for bubble tea in YYC, and this spot is a very unique choice.

Signature drinks here include options for smoothies, fruit juices, milk teas, milk foams, matcha, lemon iced teas, and more. There are so many kinds and flavours in each category, but it’s the Iskrambol that you need to try.

This is a frozen Filipino dessert made from shaved ice and mixed with banana extract, evaporated milk, and sugar.

Some of the wild toppings customers can choose to add to their drinks include popping boba, mango, pudding, brown sugar, white crystals, and more.

Go down and be one of the first to check out this new Filipino bubble tea spot. We recommend trying the strawberry matcha latte or the avocado with pearl smoothie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HiroMiko (@hiromikobubbletea)

HiroMiko

Address: 3745 Memorial Drive E #1, Calgary

Instagram