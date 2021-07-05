9 places to get the best fried chicken in Calgary
Fried chicken: Could there be a more soul-satisfying dish? With tender meat and an addictive amount of salt, fat, and crunch, we don’t think so.
National Fried Chicken Day falls on July 6, making it the perfect time to enjoy the mouth-watering dish at a local restaurant.
From budget-friendly eateries to more refined establishments, here are 9 spots in Calgary offering up their own lip-smacking versions of fried chicken.
Zilford’s Fried Chicken
Zilford’s cruises around YYC in their food truck (lovingly nicknamed “Jazzabel”), bringing the delicious flavours and textures of Nashville to Calgarians. They brine their tasty, spicy chicken for a minimum of 12 hours to ensure juicy meat covered in a crunchy crust. Zilford’s also shares a brick and mortar location with Taiko Canteen to share these southern staples with even more locals.
Address: 3851 Manchester Road SE (Taiko Canteen), or find their food truck on Calgary’s streets and at various events.
Phone: 403-454-1843
Chicken on the Way
If fried chicken is what you want, then fried chicken is what you shall receive at Chicken on the Way. This longstanding eatery (family-owned and operated since 1958) offers fast, fresh, and delicious fried chicken. Purchase by the piece or as a combo.
Address: 1443 Kensington Road NW
Phone: 403-283-5545
Address: 3235 17th Avenue SE
Phone: 403-265-1350
Address: 9673 Macleod Trail SW
Phone: 403-452-7118
Address: 27 McKenzie Towne Avenue SE
Phone: 403-720-2367
Address: #114 – 5401 Temple Drive NE
Phone: 403-453-5557
Address: #207 – 150 Crowfoot Crescent NW
Phone: 587-356-2689
Olive Chicken
This modest, counter-service eatery is the perfect pit stop if you’re looking to fill a fried chicken craving. Served piping hot and fresh, Olive Chicken’s fried chicken can be ordered sans toppings or with a Korean-inspired sticky hot and sweet sauce. Regardless of which variety you go for, you can expect to find tender, juicy meat with just the right amount of grease.
Address: 1324 10th Avenue SW
Phone: 403-457-4649 or 403-457-0649
Cluck ‘n’ Cleaver
Unsurprisingly, it’s all about the bird at these Beltline and West Springs additions. Cluck ‘n’ Cleaver’s chicken, which is supplied by local Alberta farms, is offered by the piece (think crispy, moist Southern-style fried chicken) and in quarter, half, and whole portions (rotisserie birds).
Address: 1511 14th Street SW
Phone: 403-266-2067
Address: #100 – 917 85th Street SW (Inside the West Springs Co-op)
Phone: 403-910-0052
Model Milk
For an elevated fried chicken meal, head to Model Milk. The 17th Avenue eatery offers up a mouthwatering Nashville Hot Chicken — a shared plate made up of a deliciously crispy deep-fried all natural bird, warm buttermilk waffles, coleslaw, and pickles.
Address: 308 17th Avenue SW
Phone: 403-265-7343
Waffles & Chix
If you like your fried chicken to come with waffles, be sure to track down the Waffles & Chix food truck, or visit their new location in Avenida. Once you do, you’ll find a traditional chicken and waffle plate, offered alongside sandwiched versions of the Southern staple, like the mouth-stretching Cheezy Waffle Sandwich. This enormous feed is comprised of Southern fried chicken (which boasts a crunchy crust), creamy coleslaw, and maple syrup, pressed between two cheese Brussels waffles.
Address: 12245 Lake Fraser Drive SE (Fresh & Local Market & Kitchens), or find the food truck on YYC’s streets and at select events.
Phone: 403-612-6610 or 403-617-7147
The Beltliner
This modern diner offers patrons a staggering amount of edible temptations, including the Fried Chicken Benedict and the eatery’s ever-popular Fried Chicken and Waffles. This drool-inducing food mash-up is composed of crispy chicken thighs, fluffy buttermilk waffles, and a thick white gravy.
Address: 243 12th Avenue SW
Phone: 587-955-1555
Ogam Chicken
Crunch crunch crunch! Korean fried chicken with a crisp coating and just the right amount of grease is what you’ll find at Ogam Chicken. Heavy in flavour, choose between soy garlic, hot soy garlic, seasoned, or creamy garlic varieties.
Address: #108 – 6008 Macleod Trail SW
Phone: 403-454-6101
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
This fried chicken fast food chain is popular for a reason. In addition to their signature chicken, Popeyes serves up ghost pepper wings, Cajun crispy shrimp, and strawberry cream cheese fried pie. Hungry? Grab one of their chicken meals, which come with eight, 12, or 16 pieces.
Address: 395 Heritage Drive SE
Phone: 403-386-8241
Address: 1304 17th Avenue SW
Phone: 403-244-4882
Address: 3575 20th Avenue NE
Phone: 825-910-0142
Address: 3909 17th Avenue SE
Phone: 587-356-1821
Address: #102 – 425 Aviation Road NE
Phone: 587-535-8323
Address: #110 – 11680 Sarcee Trail NW
Phone: 587-535-3675
Address: 2060 Symons Valley Parkway NW
Phone: 587-356-3756