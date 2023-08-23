The Unicorn, a very popular and fun bar, is opening a new location in Calgary soon.

Opening inside the space of the recently shuttered College Bar, this is the second location for the authentic Irish Pub.

There’s a main menu, sports menu, and basement menu here, so it’s hard to say what the new concept will bring, but we’re hoping it still has favourites like the lamb burger, steelhead trout sandwich, and chicken antojitos available.

The Unicorn on Stephen Avenue is actually three floors, each with its own vibe and concept. Besides a fun bar, The Unicorn also has level four chicken wings called Suicide Wings, in case you want to try quite possibly the spiciest wings in the city.

It’s located at 223 8th Avenue SW and is definitely one of the best bars in Calgary.

It first opened in the ’70s inside the historic Lancaster building. We’re not sure if the newest outpost will have the exposed beams, wood panels, and nooks of the original, but we can’t wait to find out.

Stay tuned for all updates on the official opening of this exciting new bar in one of YYC’s coolest neighbourhoods.

The Unicorn

Address: 1919 4th Street SW, Calgary

