Oneway Seoul Pocha, an exciting new Korean restaurant, is opening soon in Calgary.

It’s way too early to say or know if this is going to be one of the best places for Korean food in YYC, but the concept seems extremely interesting.

“Stay tuned for something special!” the team posted on Instagram.

This new spot promises to transport diners to the streets of Seoul by recreating the atmosphere and vibe that you might feel by checking out all of the Korean street stalls. Some of the menu items will include Korean street food like egg rolls and even the fun cooking style of Korean-style hot pot.

Inside, there will be garage doors, open kitchen views, and sit-down tables just like the ones you might hope to find scoring the streets of Seoul while looking for the best dishes of noodles, dumplings, hot pot, and more.

This place is being opened by the same team that introduced YYC to Green Bottle Kitchen & Soju and Nanta Karaoke Bar.

Stay tuned for all updates on the opening of this unique food spot coming to YYC.

Oneway Seoul Pocha

Address: 1-512 6th Street SW, Calgary

