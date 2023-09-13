Cactus Club Cafe is one of the most popular chain restaurants in Canada, and Calgary is getting another location.

The Canadian-owned restaurant announced back in August 2022 that a new Crowfoot location would be coming soon to Calgary, and that time is almost here.

It’ll be opening at 112 Crowfoot Terrace NW on Tuesday, September 19.

This will be a single-level location with an astonishing 10,000 square feet of dining space split between the main dining room, lounge, and enclosed patio. This space will easily be able to fit more than 300 guests at one time.

There is going to be VIP seating from every seat, which means you’ll have mountain views AND TV views. The kitchen is pretty state of the art and there’s even going to be Alberta’s first takeout window!

A few other interesting features will be the all-season patio with hurricane-style umbrellas, Bocci lighting over the bar, and theatre-style seating in the dining room.

This will also be a reliable job creator in a hospitality industry that has struggled recently to find staff. Over 2,100 people have already applied to work at this new outpost.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cactus Club Cafe (@cactusclubcafe)

“We’re thrilled to be bringing a fourth location to Calgary, and look forward to becoming a part of the surrounding Crowfoot community,” said Andrew Latchford, president of Cactus Club Cafe, in a media release.

“Cactus has proudly been in Calgary for the past three decades, and we are proud to continue expanding our hospitality offerings throughout the city.”

Cactus Club is the first choice of many diners when choosing a reliable chain restaurant to grab food and drinks. At lunch and dinner, the space is bound to be very busy with families, dates, business meetings, and more.

There are just over 30 locations currently across Canada.

Whether at a famous mall, on the ocean, or right downtown, the locations are always in the best places around the city. We can’t wait to see the views, atmosphere, and food dishes that this new one will offer.

Cactus Club Cafe

Address: 112 Crowfoot Terrace NW, Calgary

Instagram