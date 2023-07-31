Alchemist Bistro is a new restaurant concept that just launched in Calgary.

This new dining pop-up series is from the Cafe Alchemist team. That lunch spot takes a modern approach to afternoon dining that merges the “unexpected and focuses on exceptional products and local ingredients that push forward the culinary scene.”

Besides coffee, this spot offers baked sweets and food items like egg wraps, healthy bowls, smoothies, and more.

This new concept is “dedicated to serving elevated food that showcases the best of hand-picked produce and protein.” A few of the summer menu items that are available include dishes like carbonara butter, mango lamb with shoestring fries, rabbit confit, and gnocchi with saffron butter, honey, pecorino, and orange zest.

“With each dish, you’ll find a symphony of flavors, crafted using the freshest ingredients and avant-garde culinary techniques,” the team stated in a media release. “This experience promises to not only satisfy your palate but also captivate your senses.”

One of the main focuses here is the curated wine pairings, chosen by master sommeliers to pair with the creations of the chefs.

This exciting new place just opened and reservations are available, so go in and check out the elegant atmosphere with interesting dishes.

Alchemist Bistro

Address: 850 2nd Street SW, Calgary

