Padmanadi, an incredibly popular vegan restaurant in Edmonton, is opening a YYC location this year.

Opening sometime in the fall of 2023, this new outpost will be located somewhere in Southwest Calgary on MacLeod Trail.

Specializing in Indonesian food, the award-winning menu here has consistently appealed to vegan and non-vegan diners in Edmonton.

Padmanadi is definitely one of the best restaurants in Edmonton, so it’s very exciting it’s coming to YYC. it also recently landed a spot on Canada’s Top 100 Places to Eat in Canada.

A whirlwind of flavours from Indonesian, Chinese, Thai, and Indian cuisine keeps you guessing where you are when dining at Padmanadi. Dished like deep-fried wontons, tom yum soup, kung pao chicken, and nasi goreng are just a handful of options we can’t have just a short drive away.

The ginger beef here is the top seller, made with soy beef strips and the usual suspects, like sweet bell peppers and julienne carrots in a tangy ginger sauce.

Stay tuned for all of the updates for this exciting new 60-seat restaurant coming to Calgary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Padmanadi Vegan Restaurant (@padmanadi)

Padmanadi Vegan Restaurant

Address: TBD: SW Calgary on McLeod Trail

Instagram