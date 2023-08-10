Tori Bar, a very exciting new Japanese concept, just opened in Calgary.

This new spot is located at 905 13th Street SE. The menu here specializes in yakitori paired with drinks and more.

If you’re unfamiliar with yakitori dining, it’s a popular street food in Japan. Yakitori are skewers, generally of seasoned and grilled meat. This bar will bring an authentic taste to YYC with handheld street food and a great selection of cocktails, beer, and more.

The menu here has a wide range of tasty yakitori items and creative cocktails. Skewers of veggies and meat are served a la carte, and so are bowls of tasty dishes, noodles, rice, and more. Some of the cocktails include drinks like the Red Carpet, made with rum, peach, grenadine, and cranberry juice.

Go in and check out this exciting new food spot and bar with a super fun atmosphere.

Tori Bar

Address: 905 13th Street SE, Calgary

