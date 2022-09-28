The ultimate list of the best coffee shops in Calgary
Looking for the best coffee in Calgary?
There are tons of options in YYC when it comes to grabbing a quality cup of joe.
Whether you need something quick, or you’re aiming to sit down and relax, there’s a spot in town that’s bound to tickle your fancy.
Please don’t tackle this list all at once – a caffeine overdose would almost definitely ensue – but be sure to check each spot off after grabbing a coffee, espresso, tea, pastry, or otherwise.
Here is an ultimate guide to finding the best coffee in Calgary.
Analog Coffee
From its notable 17th Avenue outpost to a spot in Southcentre Mall, this much-loved local coffee brand has expanded a lot, and its got plans to continue.
The coffee is fantastic and the rooms are incredibly cozy.
Address: #740 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-910-5959
Address: Southcentre Mall – #11 100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-910-5962
Address: Bow Valley Square – Suite 228, 205 5th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-910-5961
Address: 4021 9th Street SE, Calgary (temporarily closed)
Phone: 403-265-2112
Address: 102 Mahogany Centre SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-910-5973
Pocket Coffee
Pocket Coffee serves Fratello Coffee and Alforno pastries, making for delicious drinks and treats like lattes and cinnamon buns. With a basket of baguettes sitting on the front counter, this is an adorable shop that transports you the second you walk in.
Address: 317 19th Street NW, Calgary
Calgary Heritage Roasting Co.
This cafe offers guests baked goods and good coffee.
Founded by Wildland Firefighters, this coffee shop plans to help plant over a million trees while in operation.
Address: 2020 11th Street SE, Calgary
Our Daily Brett Market & Cafe
Our Daily Brett is a delicious spot that foodies will love. It also has one of the best brunch menus in YYC.
It’s always busy in here, especially with the market of craft goods, but it always feels cozy and comfy.
Address: 1507 29th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-457-0422
Monogram Coffee
The coffee, the staff, and the overall vibes at Monogram’s cafes are always top-notch. It’s no wonder Calgarians regularly head here for a quality cup of joe.
Monogram is definitely one of the most popular brands in YYC and a normal stop for coffee lovers.
Address: 800 49th Avenue SW, Calgary
Address: 420 2nd Street SW, Calgary (2nd Street Ground Level Entrance)
Phone: 403-975-2203
Address: 4814 16th Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 587-893-0444
Address: 4153 University Avenue NW, Calgary
Phone: 403-475-8509
Fringe Coffee
Fringe Coffee is an exciting new coffee and breakfast spot with authentic dishes and tasty beverages.
Cold drinks, hot drinks, specialty beverages, and delicious breakfast items are all served up at this newly opened coffee space.
Address: 4628 Bowness Road NW, Calgary
Rosso Coffee Roasters
With so many locations around YYC, it’s hard to miss Rosso as being one of the city’s top choices for good coffee.
The cafes are small and cozy, with great food, and friendly service in case you need help picking out a type of coffee to enjoy at home.
Address: 140 8th Avenue SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-264-7900
Address: 103 17th Avenue SE, Calgary
Phone: 587-356-0232
Address: 1402 9th Avenue SE, Calgary
Phone: 587-353-7677
Address: 2102 Centre Street N, Calgary
Phone: 587-356-1643
Address: 803 24th Avenue SE #15, Calgary
Phone: 403-971-1800
Socality House
With a huge outdoor space and multiple floors, this coffee shop is large but with intimate rooms, much like a cozy house.
Grab a coffee, choose a space, and enjoy the unique feeling of home at Socality House.
Address: 831 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Vendome Cafe
This Sunnyside cafe serves up organic fair trade coffee, treats, brunch, and fresh bread made daily by Alforno.
We recommend staying for brunch and trying one of the many hash bowls.
Address: 940 2nd Avenue NW, Calgary
Phone: 403-453-1140
Alforno Bakery & Café
Feel at home eating pasta and drinking wine on Alforno’s luxe couches right by the fire. This spot also offers baked goods and coffee – aka it has everything you could ever want when you’re in a cozy mood.
The sandwiches offer some of the best cafe eats in the city, like the Cuban sandwich at the new First Street Market location.
Address: 222 7th Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-454-0308
Address: 1327 – 1st Street SW, Calgary
Kawa Espresso Bar
Pronounced “Kah-va” (meaning “coffee” in Polish), this cafe focuses on offering organic European beans.
With floor-to-ceiling windows, long benches, and friendly staff, this is a coffee shop that feels cozy by yourself or with a study group of any size.
Address: 101-1333 8th Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-452-5233
Lukes
Not just Calgary’s oldest pharmacy, Lukes also offers patrons treats and caffeinated beverages to boot. You can also find Lukes goods at its eatery/cafe in the Central Library.
Packed sandwiches with housemade jams and fresh veggies are found on the menu here, along with unique soups, freshly squeezed lemonades, and delicious baked goods.
There’s even a patio here to enjoy a summer drink in the sun, like the yuzu lemonade with rosemary.
Don’t forget about the soft-serve ice cream, either.
Address: 112 4th Street NE, Calgary
Phone: 403-266-4142
Address: 3407 26th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-242-1566
Higher Ground
With two Calgary locations, Higher Ground is a fantastic spot to head for organic coffee and healthy food in a relaxed atmosphere.
If you’re looking for sweets, snacks, or coffee, then this place is it.
Address: 1126 Kensington Road, Calgary
Phone: 403-270-3780
Address: 2502 Capitol Hill Crescent NW, Calgary
Phone: 403-668-1175
Address: 715 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-243-7070
Philosafy Coffee
Philosáfy Coffee (pronounced fi-los-uh-fee) roasts all coffees it serves once a week. The beans are consciously and ethically sourced, so you can feel good about drinking them.
Thankfully, this peaceful spot is right in the heart of 17th Avenue for whenever you need a break from the business of the street.
Address: 632 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Deville
Deville has a ton of locations and makes breakfast, lunch, and pastries daily for its customers across YYC.
This brand is expanding very fast across Canada, and it’s obvious why. Besides how good everything here is, the rooms are open and huge, with cozy spots to sit and sip.
Address: 333 5th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-700-4422
Address: 600 – 6th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-452-7777
Address: 215 2nd Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-402-9952
Address: 3625 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary
Phone: 403-990-1185
Address: 807 1st Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 587-664-9338
Address: Level 1 – 225 6th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 587-955-8877
Address: #100, 685 Centre Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 403 262-9078
Address: 1122 Kensington Road NW, Calgary
Phone: 403 764-2669
Address: 8509 Broadcast Avenue, Calgary
Phone: 403 454-5234
Address: 1103 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403 764-9110
Address: 227 12th Avenue SW, Calgary
Address: #292, 10816 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary
Phone: 403 452-3043
Gravity Espresso & Wine Bar
This popular Inglewood cafe has coffee, pastries, and gourmet eats, and also hosts live music several nights a week.
It’s also one of the best wine bars in Calgary if that’s more your speed.
Address: 909 10th Street SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-457-0697
Phil & Sebastian
Phil & Sebastian has become synonymous with coffee in Calgary. The brand now has eight locations in town and can ship its beans across the country too.
At any of these locations, you can treat yourself to espresso-style coffee, coffee beans, products, and even merchandise.
Address: 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary
Phone: 587-353-2268
Address: 2043 33rd Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-686-1221
Address: 6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-255-4900
Address: 2207 4th Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-245-1111
Address: 102 8th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 587-356-0905
Address: #248, 414 3rd Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-453-2162
Address: 69 7a Street NE, Calgary
Phone: 403-261-1885
Address: 25 Greenbriar Drive NW, Calgary
Phone: 403-261-1885
Mad Hatter Coffee
This new spot aims to encourage sustainability, community, and artistic expression. Calgary has some great coffee spots, and this concept feels entirely original.
Not only is there a tasty menu of espresso-style coffee and food and free WiFi, but also complimentary art supplies. The available art supplies are there for customers to express themselves, offering a chill place to relax and a fantastic date idea.
Address: 917 9th Avenue SE, Calgary
With files from Hanna McLean