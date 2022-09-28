The ultimate list of the best coffee shops in Calgary

Looking for the best coffee in Calgary?

There are tons of options in YYC when it comes to grabbing a quality cup of joe.

Whether you need something quick, or you’re aiming to sit down and relax, there’s a spot in town that’s bound to tickle your fancy.

Please don’t tackle this list all at once – a caffeine overdose would almost definitely ensue – but be sure to check each spot off after grabbing a coffee, espresso, tea, pastry, or otherwise.

Here is an ultimate guide to finding the best coffee in Calgary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Analog Coffee (@analogcoffee.ca)

From its notable 17th Avenue outpost to a spot in Southcentre Mall, this much-loved local coffee brand has expanded a lot, and its got plans to continue.

The coffee is fantastic and the rooms are incredibly cozy.

Address: #740 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-910-5959

Address: Southcentre Mall – #11 100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-910-5962

Address: Bow Valley Square – Suite 228, 205 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-910-5961

Address: 4021 9th Street SE, Calgary (temporarily closed)

Phone: 403-265-2112

Address: 102 Mahogany Centre SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-910-5973

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pocket Coffee (@pocketcoffeeyyc)

Pocket Coffee serves Fratello Coffee and Alforno pastries, making for delicious drinks and treats like lattes and cinnamon buns. With a basket of baguettes sitting on the front counter, this is an adorable shop that transports you the second you walk in.

Address: 317 19th Street NW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Heritage Roasting Co.™ (@calgaryheritageroastingco)

This cafe offers guests baked goods and good coffee.

Founded by Wildland Firefighters, this coffee shop plans to help plant over a million trees while in operation.

Address: 2020 11th Street SE, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OUR DAILY BRETT (@ourdailybrett)

Our Daily Brett is a delicious spot that foodies will love. It also has one of the best brunch menus in YYC.

It’s always busy in here, especially with the market of craft goods, but it always feels cozy and comfy.

Address: 1507 29th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-457-0422

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monogram Coffee (@monogramco)

The coffee, the staff, and the overall vibes at Monogram’s cafes are always top-notch. It’s no wonder Calgarians regularly head here for a quality cup of joe.

Monogram is definitely one of the most popular brands in YYC and a normal stop for coffee lovers.

Address: 800 49th Avenue SW, Calgary

Address: 420 2nd Street SW, Calgary (2nd Street Ground Level Entrance)

Phone: 403-975-2203

Address: 4814 16th Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 587-893-0444

Address: 4153 University Avenue NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-475-8509

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fringe Coffee (@fringecoffee)

Fringe Coffee is an exciting new coffee and breakfast spot with authentic dishes and tasty beverages.

Cold drinks, hot drinks, specialty beverages, and delicious breakfast items are all served up at this newly opened coffee space.

Address: 4628 Bowness Road NW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosso Coffee Roasters (@rossocoffeeroasters)

With so many locations around YYC, it’s hard to miss Rosso as being one of the city’s top choices for good coffee.

The cafes are small and cozy, with great food, and friendly service in case you need help picking out a type of coffee to enjoy at home.

Address: 140 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-264-7900

Address: 103 17th Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 587-356-0232

Address: 1402 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 587-353-7677

Address: 2102 Centre Street N, Calgary

Phone: 587-356-1643

Address: 803 24th Avenue SE #15, Calgary

Phone: 403-971-1800

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOCALITY HOUSE (@socalityhouse)

With a huge outdoor space and multiple floors, this coffee shop is large but with intimate rooms, much like a cozy house.

Grab a coffee, choose a space, and enjoy the unique feeling of home at Socality House.

Address: 831 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vendome (@vendomeyyc)

This Sunnyside cafe serves up organic fair trade coffee, treats, brunch, and fresh bread made daily by Alforno.

We recommend staying for brunch and trying one of the many hash bowls.

Address: 940 2nd Avenue NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-453-1140

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AlfornoYYC (@alfornoyyc)

Feel at home eating pasta and drinking wine on Alforno’s luxe couches right by the fire. This spot also offers baked goods and coffee – aka it has everything you could ever want when you’re in a cozy mood.

The sandwiches offer some of the best cafe eats in the city, like the Cuban sandwich at the new First Street Market location.

Address: 222 7th Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-454-0308

Address: 1327 – 1st Street SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kawa Espresso Bar (@kawaespressobar)

Pronounced “Kah-va” (meaning “coffee” in Polish), this cafe focuses on offering organic European beans.

With floor-to-ceiling windows, long benches, and friendly staff, this is a coffee shop that feels cozy by yourself or with a study group of any size.

Address: 101-1333 8th Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-452-5233

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lukes Drug Mart (@lukesdrugmart)

Not just Calgary’s oldest pharmacy, Lukes also offers patrons treats and caffeinated beverages to boot. You can also find Lukes goods at its eatery/cafe in the Central Library.

Packed sandwiches with housemade jams and fresh veggies are found on the menu here, along with unique soups, freshly squeezed lemonades, and delicious baked goods.

There’s even a patio here to enjoy a summer drink in the sun, like the yuzu lemonade with rosemary.

Don’t forget about the soft-serve ice cream, either.

Address: 112 4th Street NE, Calgary

Phone: 403-266-4142

Address: 3407 26th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-242-1566

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Higher Ground ☕ (@highergroundcafe)

With two Calgary locations, Higher Ground is a fantastic spot to head for organic coffee and healthy food in a relaxed atmosphere.

If you’re looking for sweets, snacks, or coffee, then this place is it.

Address: 1126 Kensington Road, Calgary

Phone: 403-270-3780

Address: 2502 Capitol Hill Crescent NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-668-1175

Address: 715 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-243-7070

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PHILOSAFY COFFEE (@philosafy)

Philosáfy Coffee (pronounced fi-los-uh-fee) roasts all coffees it serves once a week. The beans are consciously and ethically sourced, so you can feel good about drinking them.

Thankfully, this peaceful spot is right in the heart of 17th Avenue for whenever you need a break from the business of the street.

Address: 632 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DEVILLE COFFEE (@devillecoffee)

Deville has a ton of locations and makes breakfast, lunch, and pastries daily for its customers across YYC.

This brand is expanding very fast across Canada, and it’s obvious why. Besides how good everything here is, the rooms are open and huge, with cozy spots to sit and sip.

Address: 333 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-700-4422

Address: 600 – 6th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-452-7777

Address: 215 2nd Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-402-9952

Address: 3625 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-990-1185

Address: 807 1st Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 587-664-9338

Address: Level 1 – 225 6th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 587-955-8877

Address: #100, 685 Centre Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403 262-9078

Address: 1122 Kensington Road NW, Calgary

Phone: 403 764-2669

Address: 8509 Broadcast Avenue, Calgary

Phone: 403 454-5234

Address: 1103 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403 764-9110

Address: 227 12th Avenue SW, Calgary

Address: #292, 10816 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary

Phone: 403 452-3043

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gravity Espresso and Wine Bar (@cafegravityyyc)

This popular Inglewood cafe has coffee, pastries, and gourmet eats, and also hosts live music several nights a week.

It’s also one of the best wine bars in Calgary if that’s more your speed.

Address: 909 10th Street SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-457-0697

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phil & Sebastian Coffee (@philandseb)

Phil & Sebastian has become synonymous with coffee in Calgary. The brand now has eight locations in town and can ship its beans across the country too.

At any of these locations, you can treat yourself to espresso-style coffee, coffee beans, products, and even merchandise.

Address: 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Phone: 587-353-2268

Address: 2043 33rd Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-686-1221

Address: 6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-255-4900

Address: 2207 4th Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-245-1111

Address: 102 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 587-356-0905

Address: #248, 414 3rd Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-453-2162

Address: 69 7a Street NE, Calgary

Phone: 403-261-1885

Address: 25 Greenbriar Drive NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-261-1885

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mad Hatter Coffee + Community (@themadhatteryyc)

This new spot aims to encourage sustainability, community, and artistic expression. Calgary has some great coffee spots, and this concept feels entirely original.

Not only is there a tasty menu of espresso-style coffee and food and free WiFi, but also complimentary art supplies. The available art supplies are there for customers to express themselves, offering a chill place to relax and a fantastic date idea.

Address: 917 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram

With files from Hanna McLean