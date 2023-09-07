15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: September 8 to 10

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

We’re running out of summer weekends! Better use this one to the fullest.

From The Canine Library to Vegan Fest, the Pixies and Modest Mouse and more, here are 15 fantastic things to do around Vancouver from September 8 to 10.

For more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

And to stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!

What: Vancouver’s ever-popular Car-Free Day returns this month for three epic celebrations across the city. The massive street festivals are presented by Translink and promote the growth of car-free culture and spaces.

Each year, thousands of attendees enjoy live entertainment, food vendors and community booths, kid’s activities, and more. Best of all, the events are free to check out.

When: September 9, 16 and 24, 2023

Time: 12 to 7 pm

Where: Commercial Drive – North Grandview Highway – 1st Avenue (September 9), Main Street – 10th Avenue to 25th Avenue (September 16), West End – Denman & Davie – Denman & Robson (September 24)

Cost: Free

What: The third annual Light Up Chinatown! is a huge, family-friendly festival reconnecting Vancouverites to the historic neighbourhood.

Everyone is invited to enjoy a full weekend of live entertainment, a kid’s fun zone, and unique food collaborations during the Mid-Autumn Festival.

When: September 9 and 10, 2023

Time: 11 am to 9 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: 500 Columbia Street and neighbouring streets in Chinatown

Cost: Free

What: Kyrst Hogan (aka Burgundy Brixx) has wowed audiences in Vancouver and around the world with her musical, theatrical and cabaret-style entertainment since 2008. She was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in May of 2021, and now her community is coming together to raise funds for her cancer battle.

Boobies for Burgundy features burlesque performances, live music, and more surprises. All proceeds will be donated directly to Hogan to help offset costs while she recovers from ongoing treatments.

When: September 9, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 E Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $25-$45 plus fees, purchase online

What: Canine Library is woofing it up at John Hendry Park this month in an event presented by Vancouver Public Library, Vancouver Park Board, Paws 4 Stories, St. John Ambulance BC/Yukon, and Trout Lake Community Centre.

All ages are invited to sign up at the park for a puppy and poetry session, though children 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

When: September 9, 2023

Time: 1 to 3 pm

Where: John Hendry Park – 3300 Victoria Drive, Vancouver (behind the Trout Lake Community Centre on the east side and along the path).

Cost: Free

What: Port Coquitlam is hosting its first Car Free Day this weekend, and everyone is invited to enjoy a last blast of summer fun. The lively street festival features family-friendly activities and games, delicious local food and beverages, community booths, entertainment and more.

When: September 10, 2023

Time: 12 to 8 pm

Where: McAllister Avenue – Downtown Port Coquitlam

Cost: Free

What: Put on some House of Pain and crank up the volume because it’s time to “Jump Around!”

The world’s biggest bouncy castle is landing in Surrey at the Cloverdale Rodeo. All ages are invited to leap aboard the custom-built inflatable attractions from The Big Bounce Canada, including moon crater ball pits, a high-flying sports arena, and more.

When: Now until September 10, 2023

Time: Various time slots

Where: Cloverdale Rodeo – 6050 176th Street, Surrey

Cost: $29-$59, book online

What: Pixies and Modest Mouse are co-headlining a performance at UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre on Saturday, September 9.

The Boston-based Pixies are beloved for hits like “Here Comes Your Man,” “Monkey Gone to Heaven,” and “Where Is My Mind.” Portland indie rockers Modest Mouse have a number of fan-favourite albums under their belt, including the Grammy-nominated Good News for People Who Love Bad News and We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank.

When: September 9, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets available online



What: House-music lovers in Vancouver will want to turn up to Stanley Park this week for an epic open-air party.

Blueprint Events is throwing the final outdoor Foundation event of the season on Friday, September 8. The massive show at Malkin Bowl features headliner Chris Lorenzo, plus a number of other acclaimed house music stars

When:

Time: Various times

Where: Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park and Pacific Coliseum

Tickets: Various costs, purchase online

What: Downtown Vancouver will be filled with adventurers this weekend with the return of The Amazing Vancouver Run, presented by Social Run Club.

The free activity is open to all abilities, with registered teams of two navigating downtown and completing challenges for a chance to win over $7,000 in prizes.

When: September 10, 2023

Time: 9 am to 12 pm

Where: Starting point at Lot 19 – 855 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: The free all-day event runs from 11 am to 9 pm and will feature a selection of vegan food and drink vendors, a sustainable market, family-friendly activities, free yoga, meditation, cold dip sessions, DJ dance parties, and more.

There will also be animal rights groups on-site, presenting panels and Q&A sessions on topics such as animal politics, alternative proteins, and the “compassionate revolution.”

When: September 9, 2023

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Kitsilano Beach Park

Admission: Free

What: In support of The Virtue Foundation, more than 50 exotic cars will be on display at Hastings for fans, families and power car enthusiasts to enjoy. Horsepower 4 Horsepower will also include charity programs and thrilling live horse racing at the track.

The Virtue Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that uses its working ranch as a way to provide opportunities for children and young people to connect with others. The ranch and its programs are a welcoming environment where challenges are not obstacles to fulfilling self-worth and potential.

When: September 9, 2023

Time: 2 pm

Where: Hastings Racecourse (PNE Gate 6) – 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: A night market is popping up at Southlands Market Square and Red Barn this month. Treat yourself to a variety of market vendors, food trucks, live music, and deliciously crafted local brews from Barnside Brewing all evening long.

When: September 8, 2023

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Market Square, Southlands – 6313 Market Ave, Delta

Admission: Free

What: Sports fans, music lovers and architecture enthusiasts will want to get their ticket for a behind-the-scenes look at the home of the Vancouver Canucks and the Vancouver Warriors.

Tour stops of the state-of-the-art arena include the Game Presentation Box, the Press Box, and the Alumni Suite. Guests will also visit the Legends Locker Room, Golden Goal and Olympic Torch.

When: Various dates

Time: 10:30 am, 12:15 pm, and 2 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: $15-$25, purchase online

What: The hills are alive with the sound of music at Sea to Sky Gondola. The popular attraction is hosting a variety of acclaimed musicians throughout the summer, including Taylor James on September 8 and the Sea to Sky String Orchestra on September 15.

When: Every Friday until September 15, 2023

Time: 5 to 8 pm

Where: 36800 BC-99 – Squamish

Admission: Free with a season pass or day ticket

What: Canada’s largest addiction and mental health recovery festival is returning to New Westminster this month.

The 11th anniversary of Recovery Day BC will feature live entertainment, kids’ activities, food trucks, and an information fair with 170 health and wellness booths.

When: September 9, 2023

Time: Noon to 6 pm

Where: 6th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue, New Westminster

Cost: Free