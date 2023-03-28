Here comes your bands: Pixies and Modest Mouse team up for Vancouver concert this summer

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

All We Want Is More: The Tobias Wong Project Catalogue Launch

Vancouver music fans are in for a busy summer as the lineup of upcoming concerts keeps on growing

Just added to the list are indie rock icons Pixies and Modest Mouse, who have announced a co-headlining performance at UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre on Saturday, September 9.

Tickets for the only Canadian stop on the final leg of Pixies’ 2023 North American tour go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 am.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pixies (@pixiesofficial)

The Pixies are touring in support of its latest album, Doggerel, which has charted around the world including in the Top 5 of the UK Independent Albums sales list. Currently made up of Black Francis, Joey Santiago, David Lovering, and Paz Lenchantin, Boston-based Pixies are beloved for hits like “Here Comes Your Man,” “Monkey Gone to Heaven,” and “Where Is My Mind.”

Portland indie rockers Modest Mouse have a number of fan-favourite albums under its belt, including the Grammy-nominated Good News for People Who Love Bad News and We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank. Its catchy tunes are perfect for singalongs, including “Float On,” “Dashboard,” and “Missed the Boat.”

Brit Award nominee Cat Power will also open for Pixies and Modest Mouse on all of the dates.

When: September 9, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 am.