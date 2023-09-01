The FREE Amazing Run challenge races back into Vancouver next week

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Downtown Vancouver will be filled with adventurers next weekend with the return of an immersive challenge, and there’s still time to join the action.

The second annual Amazing Vancouver Run, presented by Social Run Club (SRC), is happening on Sunday, September 10.

The free activity is open to all abilities, with teams of two navigating downtown and completing challenges for a chance to win over $7,000 in prizes.

“As you go from challenge to challenge you’ll collect raffle entries to increase your odds of winning prizes valued at more than $7000,” explained Geoff Scoates, Lululemon Ambassador and the founder of SRC. “Some of the stations last year were chalk drawing, yoga poses, fitness challenges, travel trivia and a timed restaurant relay.

“But take your time and enjoy the event. You still have to abide by traffic laws and there’s no prize for the fastest time, so make sure you do well at the challenges.”

This year’s Amazing Vancouver Run is “bigger and better,” with 250 participants, 10 stations and over 15 businesses taking part.

Sponsors for this year’s interactive event include Daily Hive, lululemon, Canucks Army, Discover Canada Tours, Oxygen Yoga Yaletown, Pop Queen Cardio, QuadReal, and SPINCO.

The Amazing Vancouver Run is also supported by Vancouver Mysteries, Wize Spirits, Yaletown Brewing Co, and Zero Latency, with additional prizes from Lagree West and SOLE Footbeds.

SRC is a no-cost running group that was launched in 202 to help people Vancouverites have fun while moving and connecting. The group has grown to over 200 members, with each run lasting less than 30 minutes and occurring at a talking pace.

Other popular SRC fun runs include the Run Scavenger Hunt, the Adult Sports Day and Doggo Day Run.

When: September 10, 2023

Time: 9 am to 12 pm

Where: Starting point at Lot 19 – 855 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online