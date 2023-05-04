EventsConcerts

50 Cent is coming to Rogers Arena in Vancouver this summer

50 Cent is coming to Rogers Arena in Vancouver this summer
You can end your summer in Vancouver on a high note thanks to 50 Cent, who’s set to perform at Rogers Arena in September.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s new tour celebrates the 20th anniversary (how has it been 20 years?) of Get Rich or Die Tryin’. The album, with hits like “In Da Club” and “P.I.M.P.,” rocketed the star to fame. Since then, he’s sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and found fame as an entrepreneur (he has his own liquor brands and champagne), an actor, director, and executive producer.

At the concert, you’ll be able to hear all your favourite 50 hits. Plus, joining him on tour are Busta Rhymes and Jeremih.

The “Candy Shop” rapper is coming to lots of Canadian cities on The Final Lap Tour, hitting not only Toronto and Vancouver but also Calgary, Edmonton, and Winnipeg.

How to get tickets

For your best shot at getting tickets, sign up for the Verified Fan presale. You can register now through Sunday, May 7, and fans will begin getting access codes on Wednesday, 10. Tickets go on sale to the public starting Friday, May 12 at 10 am local time.

50 Cent The Final Lap Tour – Vancouver

When: Friday, September 8, 2023
Where: Rogers Arena
Tickets: Register for Verified Fan presale by May 7

