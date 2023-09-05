EventsConcertsDH Community Partnership

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Sep 5 2023, 10:46 pm
A huge outdoor House Music party is happening in Stanley Park this week
House music lovers in Vancouver will want to turn up to Stanley Park this week for an epic open-air party.

Blueprint Events is throwing the final outdoor Foundation event of the season at Stanley Park on Friday, September 8.

The massive show at Malkin Bowl features headliner Chris Lorenzo plus a number of other acclaimed house music stars. And tickets are on sale now for the 19+ event.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chris Lorenzo (@chrislorenzo66)

The Birmingham, UK-born Lorenzo is coming off a banner year in 2022, including performances at EDC Vegas, Lollapalooza, and his own North American headline tour Places & Faces.

Lorenzo’s discography includes “California Dreamin” which was streamed over 100 million times across all platforms and “Chromatic,” a collaboration with Chris Lake that was the Number One Most Heard Track of 2022 according to 1001 Tracklists’ A State of Dance Music Report.

The Foundation Open Air event also features Chris Lorenzo, Justin Martin, Doc Martin, and Keepsix.

Blueprint is keeping the fun going on Saturday, September 9, with an Ophelia Records showcase at Pacific Coliseum. The special STACKED event includes Seven Lions, Jason Ross, Andrew Bayer, Au5, and Far Out.

Other Malkin Bowl events to keep on your radar include Propagate on Friday, September 22, and French electronic duo The Blaze on Wednesday, September 27.

More information and tickets for each show can be found online.

Blueprint Events at Malkin Bowl and Pacific Coliseum

When:

Time: Various times
Where: Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park and Pacific Coliseum
Tickets: Various costs, purchase online

Daniel Chai
