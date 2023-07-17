Car-Free Day returns to New West with huge outdoor party this month

Car-free days are popular street festivals that promote the growth of car-free culture and spaces. And the summertime tradition is returning to Metro Vancouver this month.

The second annual Car-Free Day Downtown New West, hosted by the Downtown New West BIA and the City of New Westminster, is happening on Saturday, July 29 along Columbia Street.

The day-long event is presented by Translink and will feature local musicians and artists, family activities, vendors, food trucks, and more in the pedestrian paradise.

“With fantastic live music, two bars, and a community market on Columbia Street on July 29th, Car-Free Day Downtown New West will be the place to be,” said Jesse Brown, executive director of the Downtown New West BIA, in a release. “Come for the party and explore Downtown New West’s shops, restaurants, and beautiful riverfront.”

The family-friendly block party will stretch from 4th Street to 8th Street on Columbia Street, with free live music by Vancouver-based glam rockers Raincity, pop-punk quartet Royal Oak, Parlour Panther, William Chernoff Trio, and more.

Bring the little ones to the Family Zone for free face painting, a bounce house, and delightful roving entertainers. Popular children’s musician Katie Brock will also be putting smiles on faces throughout the day, and you can even get some balloon art to bring home.

Make plans to visit the DJ & Dance Stage for epic breakdance battles and DJ sets, and also check out the TransLink Zone to make your pledge for a Car-Free Summer. Visitors will learn how personal actions play a part in Climate Action, and can even play the Transportation Game for a chance to win TransLink prizing.

“We want to encourage people to get out of their cars this summer and experience the region using transit,” said TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn in a statement. “Car-Free Day is a great opportunity for everyone to visit and experience the best of their neighbourhoods using transit, walking, and cycling.”

For more information on upcoming Car-Free Days, visit carfree.ca.