You can meet Christine Sinclair in Burnaby this weekend

More than two years after her hometown named a community centre after her, the City of Burnaby is hosting an event to celebrate Christine Sinclair.

The all-time international goals leader will be present at the Christine Sinclair Community Centre in Burnaby on Saturday, September 9, as the City holds an “official dedication ceremony.”

In a media release, the City of Burnaby says the event will include “free, family-friendly events including face painting, games, roving entertainment and music, as well as food trucks and a jamboree headlined by the Burnaby FC.”

The event, which runs from 11 am to 2 pm, will include time for Sinclair to sign autographs for fans. Those in attendance will also get a chance to hear Sinclair speak and watch her assist with the ribbon cutting and unveiling of a dedication wall.

“We’re incredibly excited to host this homecoming for Christine and to provide our community with the chance to celebrate her incredible achievements—both on and off the pitch,” said Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley.

“Christine Sinclair is not just the greatest Canadian soccer player of all time, she is a role model for our youth and an ambassador who has helped raise funds and awareness for multiple sclerosis research, and we are so proud to have the opportunity to name an outstanding community facility in her honour.”

Previously known as Fortius after it was built in 2013, the 146,000-square-foot facility on a 5.16-acre property at the Burnaby Lake Sports Complex was acquired by the City of Burnaby in December 2020 and renamed the Christine Sinclair Community Centre in 2021.

Christine Sinclair official dedication ceremony

When: September 9, 2023, from 11 am to 2 pm

Where: Christine Sinclair Community Centre — 3713 Kensington Avenue, Burnaby