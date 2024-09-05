15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: September 6 to 8

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Enjoy the suite life this summer with Delta Hotels by Marriott Vancouver Downtown Suites! Make the most of your Vancouver stay with spacious suites, central downtown location, and unique restaurant & bar, Stock & Supply.

We’re running out of summer weekends! You better use this one to the fullest.

From Car Free Day to Vegan Fest, Zucchini Races and more, here are 15 fantastic things to do around Vancouver from September 6 to 8.

Be sure to check out our Listed section for more fantastic things happening around town.

To stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!

What: Car Free Days draws thousands of attendees to enjoy entertainment, food vendors and community booths, kid’s activities, and more. Two events are happening in the City of Vancouver this month, and best of all, they are free to attend.

When: September 7 and 15, 2024

Time: 12 to 7 pm

Where: Commercial Drive – North Grandview Highway – 1st Avenue (September 7), Main Street – 10th Avenue to 25th Avenue (September 15)

Cost: Free

What: Bookworms will be in page-turning paradise with the return of the huge Vancouver Public Library’s book sale this month.

Friends of the Vancouver Public Library is hosting its popular Fall Used Book Sale from September 5 to 8 at the VPL’s main branch at 350 West Georgia Street.

Head to the Alice McKay Room to discover over 30,000 bargain-priced books. In fact, titles start at just a toonie.

When: September 5 to 8, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Alice MacKay Room, Vancouver Public Library Central Branch – 350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Softcover $2, Hardcover books $3, various prizes for CDs, DVDs and other items.

What: Gin-afficionados, listen up! Vancouver is getting a brand new festival celebrating everything gin.

The BC Gin Festival, taking place on Friday, September 6, will feature over 60 gins from local and international distilleries, with more being added. Live music and delicious food will also be served during the event. Tickets are still available.

The festival is brought to us by the producers of the Indian Summer Festival and will be held at the historic Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Center Exhibition Hall.

When: September 6, 2024

Time: First Tasting at 6:30 pm and Second Tasting at 9 pm

Where: Historic Exhibition Hall, Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre — 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online.

What: Vancouver Whitecaps FC are gearing up for one of the most popular celebration matches of their MLS season, and we’re celebrating by giving a grand prize winner season tickets for the 2024/2025 season.

The Whitecaps FC will play FC Dallas in BC Soccer’s Next Gen Night on Saturday, September 7, at BC Place.

When: September 7, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: MBCA BC Section and Benzcouver are teaming up for their annual Show & Shine on Sunday, September 8.

Everyone is invited to head to Mercedes-Benz Vancouver at 550 Terminal Avenue to see more than 150 shows and feature vehicles. There will also be food and beverage vendors, live entertainment, and prizes for the best vehicles in the show.

Admission is free for spectators, which has got our motors revving.

When: September 8, 2024

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Mercedes-Benz Vancouver — 550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver

Admission: Free for spectators

What: Grand Prix World Champion of Magic and Hidden Wonders creator Shawn Farquhar will present a screening of his new documentary Lost in the Shuffle at The Rio Theatre. The highly anticipated film uncovers the link between the art of magic and the possible origin of the everyday pack of playing cards. When: September 7, 2024

Time: Doors 11:30 am, film 12 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $12-$20 in advance, purchase online

What: If you’ve never seen a zucchini race before, you can catch all the thrilling action at the 9th annual McSpadden County Fair on Sunday, September 8, in East Vancouver.

At the fair, you’ll find local vendors, food trucks, entertainment and information booths on urban agriculture. Hundreds of attendees will also cheer on their favourite creations in the unique summer squash showdown.

When: September 8, 2024

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: McSpadden Park – 2125 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians as they take on the Eugene Emeralds to start off September and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites, along with a cold beer.

There are also potential playoff games against the Spokane Indians slated for Tuesday, September 10 and Wednesday, September 11

When: Now until September 8, 2024 (Plus potential playoff games on September 10 and 11)

Time: Various start times

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232 or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: Best Buy Canada’s biggest Geek Squad Academy event is coming to downtown Vancouver, and it’s the perfect opportunity for youth to get involved in hands-on STEM (that’s science, technology, engineering, and math) activities, check out interactive demos from some of the top tech brands, and win awesome prizes.

Youth can pre-register for free three-hour STEM camps (AM or PM), where participants will learn the basics of coding by programming a robot; get to practice and play various digital instruments on a tablet; and use their new skills to fix (and play!) a broken video game.

Pre-registration is required for these camps, as space is limited, but there are also sweet ongoing activities that are fun for the whole family!

When: September 7, 2024

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Robson Square Ice Rink — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Flats Fest, presented by Low Tide Properties, is the perfect family-friendly event for your summer weekend. Attendees will enjoy live performances, an artisan market and Emily Carr University Marketplace, a kid’s zone with character appearances, a site-wide beverage garden, and food trucks.

Everyone is welcome to discover the Innovation Zone, which showcases exciting organizations working in South Flats, including the Centre for Digital Media, Vancouver Community College, and Electronic Arts. There will even be free ice cream and cotton candy while supplies last.

When: September 7, 2024

Time: 12 to 9 pm

Where: 565 Great Northern Way, Vancouver

Admission: Free

Cloudy with a Chance of Espresso Martini What: Learn how to spice up your espresso martini at BCLIQUOUR Park Royal. Enjoy a complimentary sampling of Cloud House and the signature espresso martini serve, plus receive a complimentary cocktail spoon with the purchase of a Cloud House bottle while supplies last.

When: September 6, 2024

Time: 3 to 7 pm

Where: BCLIQUOR Park Royal – 785 Park Royal N, West Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Pink has sold over 60 million albums worldwide, has four #1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and has won a Daytime Emmy Award. Born in Doylestown Township, Pennsylvania, she is also the winner of two People’s Choice Awards, received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019, and was Billboard Music Award’s Icon recipient in 2021.

Her iconic hits include “So What,” “Raise Your Glass,” and “Lady Marmalade” with Christina Aguilera, Mýa, and Lil’ Kim.

When: September 6 and 7, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Polish Festival Vancouver returns for a milestone anniversary next month on the North Shore, so get ready to “Smacznego!“

North Shore Polish Association Belweder presents the lively festivities on Saturday, September 7, at the Shipyards in Lower Lonsdale.

The popular annual event features live entertainment, a marketplace, and many mouthwatering dishes.

When: September 7, 2024

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: Shipbuilders Square and Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Vancouver Vegan Festival returns to Kitsilano Beach Park with plant-based food and drink vendors, community booths, artisans, and more.

The all-day event runs from 10 am to 8 pm and will feature a sustainable market, family-friendly activities, free yoga, meditation, cold dip sessions, DJ dance parties, and more. Get ready to chow down on eats from Tera V Burger, Chickpea, Roasted Revolution, and more.

When: September 7, 2024

Time: 10 am to 8 pm

Where: Kitsilano Beach Park

Tickets: Free

What: Canada’s largest addiction and mental health recovery festival is returning to New Westminster this month.

The 11th anniversary of Recovery Day BC will feature live entertainment, including headliner Merkules, kids’ activities, food trucks, and an information fair with over 150 health and wellness booths.

When: September 7, 2024

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: 6th Avenue and 6th Street, New Westminster

Cost: Free