Get deals up to 80% off at huge Vancouver sample sale this month
Vancouverites can’t get enough of searching for deals, and Got Craft is back with an exciting event for bargain hunters this month.
The bi-annual Bits + Bobs Samples and Seconds Sale returns to Heritage Hall on Main Street on Saturday, September 14.
Shoppers will find over 40 local small businesses at the warehouse sale, each with reduced-priced items, one-of-a-kind samples, and more.
The items up for grabs include body and skin care items, home decor, jewelry, apparel, accessories, baby and children items, food and drink, and artwork. A full list of participating vendors can be found online.
Bits + Bobs is also a great place to snap up slight seconds and discontinued items, seasonal merchandise and supplies, and even a few surprises. And the savings are up to 80% off.
So, no matter what you’re looking for to spruce up your home, gift a friend, or treat yourself, you’ll find it at Got Craft.
Tickets to the Got Craft event are just $3 online and at the door. Children 12 years and under can get in for free.
Got Craft Bits + Bobs Samples and Seconds Sale
When: September 14, 2024
Time: 11 am to 4 pm
Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $3 online in advance and at the door; free for children 12 and under; purchase online
