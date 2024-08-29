EventsSummerDH Community Partnership

Over 150 classic cars on display in free Vancouver Show and Shine next month

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Aug 29 2024, 6:29 pm
Over 150 classic cars on display in free Vancouver Show and Shine next month
MBCA BC Stars Section/Facebook

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Latin Vibes Boat Party Vancouver 2024 | Labour Day Weekend

Sun, September 1, 8:00pm

Latin Vibes Boat Party Vancouver 2024 | Labour Day Weekend

Labour Day Weekend Boat Party Vancouver 2024

Sun, September 1, 8:00pm

Labour Day Weekend Boat Party Vancouver 2024

JERSEY BOYS

Thu, September 5, 7:30pm

JERSEY BOYS

Sapphic Speed Dating

Sat, September 28, 5:00pm

Sapphic Speed Dating

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Car fanatics, start your engines!

MBCA BC Section and Benzcouver are teaming up for their annual Show & Shine on Sunday, September 8.

Everyone is invited to head to Mercedes-Benz Vancouver at 550 Terminal Avenue to see more than 150 show and feature vehicles. There will also be food and beverage vendors, live entertainment, and prizes for the best vehicles in the show.

Admission is free for spectators, which has got our motors revving.

“This event promises a thrilling day for automotive enthusiasts, especially Mercedes fans, as we showcase a stunning array of Mercedes vehicles from their rich history,” writes Mercedes-Benz Vancouver in the event description. “Celebrate and showcase the legacy of Mercedes-Benz vehicles, bringing together car enthusiasts and the local community.”

MBCA was founded in 1956 as a community for Mercedes-Benz enthusiasts to organize events, host social gatherings, and conduct tech sessions.

Show and Shine

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Event organizers also told Daily Hive there is still time for classic Mercedes-Benz owners to register for the show and shine. Registration is just $30 in advance or $40 at the door with a portion of proceeds being donated to Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon

You’ll get to enjoy a day with your fellow car enthusiasts and have a chance to win prizes such as sets of Michelin tires, full vehicle ceramic coating, a leather steering wheel wrap and more.

MBCA Show & Shine at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

When: September 8, 2024
Time: 10 am to 3 pm
Where: Mercedes-Benz Vancouver — 550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver
Admission: Free for spectators

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Summer
+ DH Community Partnership
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop