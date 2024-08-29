Over 150 classic cars on display in free Vancouver Show and Shine next month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Car fanatics, start your engines!

MBCA BC Section and Benzcouver are teaming up for their annual Show & Shine on Sunday, September 8.

Everyone is invited to head to Mercedes-Benz Vancouver at 550 Terminal Avenue to see more than 150 show and feature vehicles. There will also be food and beverage vendors, live entertainment, and prizes for the best vehicles in the show.

Admission is free for spectators, which has got our motors revving.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mercedes-Benz Vancouver (@mercedesbenzvancouver)

“This event promises a thrilling day for automotive enthusiasts, especially Mercedes fans, as we showcase a stunning array of Mercedes vehicles from their rich history,” writes Mercedes-Benz Vancouver in the event description. “Celebrate and showcase the legacy of Mercedes-Benz vehicles, bringing together car enthusiasts and the local community.”

MBCA was founded in 1956 as a community for Mercedes-Benz enthusiasts to organize events, host social gatherings, and conduct tech sessions.

Event organizers also told Daily Hive there is still time for classic Mercedes-Benz owners to register for the show and shine. Registration is just $30 in advance or $40 at the door with a portion of proceeds being donated to Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon

You’ll get to enjoy a day with your fellow car enthusiasts and have a chance to win prizes such as sets of Michelin tires, full vehicle ceramic coating, a leather steering wheel wrap and more.

When: September 8, 2024

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Mercedes-Benz Vancouver — 550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver

Admission: Free for spectators