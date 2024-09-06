FREE Latin American fest coming to Metro Vancouver this weekend

The weather is looking fantastic this weekend, which means it’s a great time to party at a huge Latin American celebration in Langley!

Latincouver is presenting Carnavalito on the Road at Douglas Park on Saturday, September 7.

The free community event is the perfect opportunity to experience the richness and diversity of the unique cultures, with live music, family-friendly activities, delicious food and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carnaval del Sol – Where We All Shine Together! (@carnavaldelsol.ca)

You might also like: Brace to wait: Busy weekend for Vancouver promises traffic delays

Cirque Costume Ball takes over Science World this Halloween

"Breaks my heart": Paula Abdul cancels fall cross-Canada tour

“Carnavalito on the Road is our exciting initiative to honor and connect with the dynamic Latin American community that continues to grow across British Columbia,” said Latincouver online. “We recognize that many people, including migrant workers in less accessible areas, often lack opportunities to connect with others and share their experiences.

“Our goal is to create inclusive spaces where everyone can come together and celebrate their contributions to our local economy.”

There are over 50 artists and 30 food and business vendors from Latin America and Canada to discover at Carnavalito on the Road.

Guests can explore six themed plazas filled with unique experiences. They include the Main Plaza filled with performances and events, a Family & Kid’s Plaza with all-ages activities, a Community Plaza with local organizations, and an Artisan Plaza with handmade items from Latin American makers and creators.

A visit to Carnaval del Sol wouldn’t be complete without trying the tasty food being served. So head to the Food Plaza to discover authentic dishes from Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, El Salvador, Colombia, and more.

Visitors can also unwind and imbibe in the vibrant 19+ Beer Plaza.

“Through this vibrant event, Latincouver aims to showcase the rich tapestry of Latin American music, food, and culture,” Organizers added. “We’re bringing the spirit of Latin America to new cities in BC, infusing them with colour, passion, and joy.

“Join us on this journey to experience the diverse and lively essence of Latin American heritage.”

When: September 7, 2024

Time: 11 am to 8 pm

Where: Douglas Park — 5403-5409 206 Street, Langley

Cost: Free, register online

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of Carnaval del Sol