Giant zucchinis are racing in East Vancouver this weekend

The humble zucchini is a versatile vegetable. You can roast it, fry it up, or even turn it into “zoodles” for your favourite pasta recipe. But did you know you could also race the summer squash?

If you’ve never seen a zucchini race before, you can catch all the thrilling action at the 9th annual McSpadden County Fair on Sunday, September 8, in East Vancouver.

According to organizers, the annual event is a celebration of the neighbourhood as well as its residents.

“The area surrounding McSpadden Park is an amazing neighbourhood that really didn’t seem to have one thing to draw it together,” organizers previously told Daily Hive. “The fair created an opportunity to celebrate this beautiful community in a fun and meaningful way.”

At the fair, you’ll find local vendors, food trucks, entertainment and information booths on urban agriculture. Hundreds of attendees will also cheer on their favourite creations in the unique zucchini races.

The veggies are decorated and affixed with wheels before they’re sent careening down a 26-foot ramp.

There are five classes of racers: pickle-weight, middle-weight, heavy-weight, outlaws, and technical class.

All McSpadden zucchini racers must meet strict requirements, including one vehicle per participant made out of a single zucchini or yellow squash. Racers must be less than 25 cm in width and at least one vehicle axle must pass through the squash.

Colourful decorations and a fun name are also highly encouraged.

For more information on how you can build, register, and race a zucchini of your own, you can check out more details on their website.

“Zucchini races are actually not as rare as one might think,” added organizers. “Our first event was inspired by the annual Salt Spring Fair, which has run zucchinis for years.

“Our hope for this event is that it serves as a platform for community connections for years to come. The city can be an isolating place for people of all ages, and finding ways for people to come together in joy and laughter is a pretty great way to build better neighbourhoods.”

When: September 8, 2024

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: McSpadden Park – 2125 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free

