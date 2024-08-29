Vancouver Whitecaps FC are gearing up for one of the most popular celebration matches of their MLS season, and we’re celebrating by giving away a massive prize!

The Whitecaps FC will play FC Dallas in BC Soccer’s Next Gen Night on Saturday, September 7, at BC Place.

The two teams are making a big push for the MLS Cup Playoffs, with Vancouver just four points ahead of Dallas in the current standings. Plus, they just qualified for the Canadian Championship Final.

Winning is on our minds, too, and that’s why our latest contest features a prize perfect for any soccer fan!

Daily Hive and the Vancouver Whitecaps FC are teaming up to give a grand prize winner season tickets for the 2024/2025 season. This means you’ll be able to enjoy all of the action live at BC Place and attend each game surrounded by tens of thousands of fellow fans. Experience the energy when the Whitecaps FC take on the biggest stars in the MLS, plus enjoy every celebration match during the season. Now that’s something worth cheering about! Enter today!

You can also enter in person during BC Soccer’s Next Gen Night on September 7, which is all about the youth. There will be another edition of the fan-fave 100 vs 2 game presented by Chevrolet, and Whitecaps FC will also be donating partial proceeds from the night’s tickets to BC Soccer.

Look for the official Daily Hive booth to snap a pic with your friends and family and to enter for your chance to win the grand prize.

And keep an eye out on the giant video board for more ways to enter during the thrilling match.

The prize Vancouver Whitecaps FC season tickets for the 2024/2025 season (Valued at $900) How to enter To enter to win, do at least one of the following: Enter online by simply visiting the site, checking out the prize, and entering for your chance to win by providing your first name, last name, and email. Easy breezy. Follow @whitecapsfc and @offside on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry) Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 12 pm PT on September 12, 2024. One winner will be chosen at random and contacted through the platform used to enter. Contest Guidelines

When: September 7, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online