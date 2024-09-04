EventsNews

Major Vancouver roads will be shutdown this month for Car Free Days

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Sep 4 2024, 5:20 pm
Major Vancouver roads will be shutdown this month for Car Free Days
Car Free Day is returning to Vancouver this month for two major events across the city, and residents and commuters are being warned of traffic impacts.

The massive street festivals take over Commercial Drive on Saturday, September 7, and Main Street on Sunday, September 15.

Thousands of attendees will enjoy live entertainment, food vendors, community booths, kid’s activities, and more. And to prepare for the festivities, a large stretch of the major streets will be closed or restricted starting early in the morning.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Car Free Vancouver (@carfreeyvr)

Car Free Days are presented by Translink, local municipalities, and BIAs to promote the growth of car-free culture and spaces. Best of all, the events are free to check out.

Event organizers have alerted commuters and visitors that Commercial Drive from Grandview Highway to 1st Avenue will be closed on Saturday, September 7, from noon to 7 pm.

Car Free Day

Car Free Day Vancouver/Facebook

On Sunday, September 15, Main Street will be closed from 10th Avenue to 30th Avenue.

“Car Free Day has become one of Metro Vancouver’s most popular summer traditions,” TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn said in a previous statement. “Whether you’re taking transit, walking, cycling, or rolling to these events, it’s the perfect way to experience your neighbourhood while also taking action against climate change.”

Car Free Day

Car Free Day Vancouver/Facebook

Mobi by Rogers will also be offering bike valet services at Car Free Day Vancouver events.

Visitors will find lots to see and do during the free street party, including live concerts and performances, the chance to win prizes from Translink, food trucks, and more.

Car Free Days Vancouver

When: September 7 and 15, 2024
Time: Noon to 7 pm
Where: Commercial Drive – North Grandview Highway – 1st Avenue (September 7), Main Street – 10th Avenue to 25th Avenue (September 15)
Cost: Free

Daniel Chai

Daniel Chai is a writer and event host based in Vancouver, BC. Please send your story suggestions to [email protected]

