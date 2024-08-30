September might be right around the corner, but we’re not ready to say goodbye to summer just yet! Luckily, this Vancouver outdoor festival is here to keep the good vibes going.

Back again for 2024, it’s time to get pumped and enjoy some fantastic family fun at Flats Fest on Saturday, September 7, at 565 Great Northern Way. It’s sure to be a day full of live entertainment, delicious food, and major good times.

Fun for everyone

Presented by Low Tide Properties, the day will keep rocking on with tunes performed by local acts, including ZADA, Mark Woodyard, Fionn, and Logan Staats. Don’t miss out on headliners Harpoonist and The Axe Murderer at 8 pm!

Got little ones in tow? Be sure to check out the Kids’ Zone complete with a bouncy castle, craft stations, face painting, balloon animals, character performances, and even free ice cream and cotton candy (while supplies last)!

Shop and admire local

To get your creative juices flowing, head on over to the Innovation Zone, a showcase of all of the exciting organizations working in South Flats, including the Centre for Digital Media, Vancouver Community College, and Electronic Arts.

Flats Fest is also hosting a community artisan market, where you can shop and admire some local pieces, including handmade jewelry, candles, and even ceramics. And, don’t forget to browse the Student Marketplace for the chance pick up some unique student art.

Sips and bites

The fun doesn’t stop there! Flats Fest attendees can also chill out in the Beer Garden and sip on local drinks from the Red Truck Beer Company, Strathcona Beer Company, the Mark Anthony Group, and 1933 Liquor Co.

Don’t forget about the food! Fill your belly with tasty food truck plates, including plant-based options from Planted Love, fusion bites from KYU Grill, burgers at Wakwak Burger, and sushi tacos from Taco Nori.

Make the most of the last days of summer! Head over to 565 Great Northern Way on Saturday, September 7, from 12 pm to 9 pm and enjoy a jam-packed day of fun.

When: Saturday, September 7

Where: The Slide, 565 Great Northern Way, Vancouver

Time: 12 pm to 9 pm

Cost: Free!