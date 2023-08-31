20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this long weekend: September 1 to 4

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Welcome to the long weekend, everyone! Let’s make the most of it!

From Ed Sheeran to Dutch Street Market and more, here are 20 fantastic things to do from September 1 to 4. Enjoy!

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: Ed Sheeran is bringing his popular + – = ÷ x Tour (pronounced The Mathematics Tour) to BC Place on Saturday, September 2, 2023, along with special guests Khalid and Maisie Peters.

Sheeran’s + – = ÷ x Tour is in support of his latest album, 2021’s Equals. It was his fourth consecutive album to top the Billboard 100 and his fourth album to be named after a mathematical symbol.

When: September 2, 2023

Time: 6 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The first annual Surrey Sunflower Festival, hosted by Generis Cares, is welcoming guests until the long weekend.

The event features a sunflower maze, photo ops, and more, with all net proceeds from the fest benefitting the BC Cancer Foundation.

When: Thursday to Sunday until September 3, 2023

Time: 12 to 6 pm (Thursday), 10 am to 7 pm (Friday to Sunday)

Where: 4334 186 Street, Surrey

Cost: $10 plus fees, children 3 and under are free. Purchase online

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites, along with a cold beer. Plus, don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

The Vancouver Canadians are taking on the Hillsboro Hops until September 3. Themed games include PlayNow Throwback Thursday with Scratch and Wins for the first 1,000 fans aged 19+, Fortis BC ‘Nooner at the Nat Friday, Fireworks Extravaganza on Saturday presented by CUPE BC, and A&W Family Fun Sunday with a jersey lunch bag giveaway for the first 500 fans under 12.

When: Now until September 3, 2023

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Thursday, Saturday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday and Sunday)

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232, or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: Start flippin’ those patties! Le Burger Week is back and restaurants across Canada will have the chance to create special burger masterpieces for all to enjoy.

From September 1 to 14, the 12th annual burger celebration is kicking off in cities across the country, unveiling new and exciting creations from the heartiest of meals to plant-forward burgs’.

When: September 1 to 14, 2023

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Metro Vancouver. A full list will be released online closer to the event.

What: Nintendo of Canada is bringing the cross-Canada Nintendo Switch Cinema Experience to Richmond, and the family-friendly event includes a screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie by Fresh Air Cinema.

Fans of all ages can stop by Toad’s Playhouse to play some of the Nintendo Switch’s latest and most popular games. You’ll also want to bring your camera with you as there will be a number of fun photo-ops transporting guests into the worlds of Pikmin 4 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

When: September 2 and 3, 2023

Time: Doors at 6 pm; film starts at 8:30 pm

Where: Richmond Olympic Oval – 6111 River Road, Richmond

Admission: Free; register online

What: The Vancouver Art Gallery was founded in 1931 and is renowned as one of North America’s leading visual arts institutions. There are a variety of exhibitions currently on display at the largest public art museum in western Canada, including Parviz Tanavoli: Poets, Locks, Cages, Fashion Fictions, and a spotlight feature on Heiltsuk artist KC Hall.

When: The first Friday of every month

Time: 4 to 8 pm

Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The PNE Fair is happening until September 4, with new programming, returning attractions, and more for the whole family to enjoy.

Save room in your fair schedule to see the SuperDogs’ new video-game-inspired show “Barkade” at the Pacific Coliseum, the world-class Flying Fools High Dive Show, and the thrilling Knights of Valour, back by popular demand. And don’t forget the mini donuts!

When: Now until September 4, 2023

Time: 11 am to 11 pm

Where: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $25 for adults, $16 for youth and seniors, $9 for children, and free for ages 3 and under. Save $5 on adult gate passes and $2 on youth, child, and senior gate passes by purchasing in advance online. Ride passes can also be purchased in advance.

What: Just because summer is winding down doesn’t mean that the fun has to stop.

Vancouver-based Blueprint Events are bringing the summer vibes to Stanley Park all September long with a series of epic open-air concerts at Malkin Bowl. They’re also bringing a huge lineup to Pacific Coliseum.

When:

Time: Various times

Where: Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park and Pacific Coliseum

Tickets: Various costs, purchase online

What: The evenings are getting warmer in Metro Vancouver, which means it’s the perfect season to watch a movie outdoors. Good thing that the City of Burnaby is bringing back Summer Cinema to Civic Square weekly until Friday, September 1.

When: Every Friday to September 1, 2023

Time: 8:30 pm

Where: Civic Square by Bob Prittie Library – 6100 Willingdon Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: Chilliwack Corn Maze, a popular destination for families and adventurers, is open for another season of summer fun.

Greendale Acre’s iconic maze is celebrating a quarter-century milestone in 2023, and the design of the massive cornfield pays tribute to its 25-year history.

When: Now until October 31, 2023

Time: Various times. Check opening hours online

Where: Greendale Acres – 41905 Yale Road West, Chilliwack

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online. Ages 2 and under, over 75 years, and dogs are free. Memberships are also available.

What: The Britannia Mine Museum is celebrating its legendary 100-year anniversary with a new feature exhibit commemorating “100 years of Mill No. 3” with a special showcase exhibition inside the Machine Shop.

Just 55 kilometres outside of Vancouver, this new celebratory exhibit, running now until Sunday, November 5, will dive into the history of Mill No. 3, which served as the heartbeat of the Britannia community and played a significant role in providing for the Mount Sheer mining communities.

When: Now until November 5, 2023

Time: 9 am to 6:30 pm (Until September 5)

Where: The Britannia Mine Museum, Machine Shop — 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach, BC

Admission: Adults (18+) – $39.95, Seniors/Students – $35.95, Youth (3-17) – $30.95, Children – $21.95, Preschool – free. Book online

What: Empress 1908 is teaming up with D6 Bar and Lounge for the Summer’s Last Call Rooftop Party, and you won’t want to miss out. Enjoy Empress 1908 Gin’s two cocktails on special as well as $50 off Empress 1908 Gin bottles from 2 to 9 pm.

D6 is the perfect location for the Unofficial Ed Sheeran Pre Party with a rooftop dancefloor, prime city views, delicious cocktails, and a superstar DJ set by Felitche from 5 to 9. Don’t forget that an all-white dress code is in effect.

When: September 2, 2023

Time: Doors at 2 pm, Show from 5 to 9 pm

Where: D6 Bar & Lounge – 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free, reserve online

What: The first Abbotsford Summer Flower Festival, presented by Lakeland Flowers, will delight visitors of all ages until September 4.

Guests of the largest summer floral experience in the Lower Mainland will discover 45 acres of huge sunflowers, lush lavender, buckwheat, phacelia, and more.

When: Now until September 4, 2023

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: 3663 Marion Road, Abbotsford

Cost: $10 general admission, which includes a U-pick five-stem bunch. Children 3 and under are free. Purchase online

What: Two teams of hilarious improvisers create sketches and scenes inspired by audiences’ suggestions at the Improv Centre. Cheer on your favourite comedians to victory, and you may even be selected to be one of the judges for the night.

When: Every Friday and Saturday

Time: 7:30 pm and 9:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase Online

What: The Dutch Cultural Association of BC is presenting its first annual Dutch Street Market on the 600 block of Granville Street. The Netherlandic cultural celebration features food vendors, live music, games, and more.

It is also part of a wider series of events presented with the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association and the Asian Canadian Special Events Association.

When: September 2 to 4, 2023

Time: 11 am to 7 pm (Saturday and Sunday), 11 am to 6 pm (Monday)

Where: 600 Block Granville Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Kyle Rurak Photography and Wilet have teamed up for a photographic fundraiser for the BC SPCA. Book a special photo session during Pose for a Pup and help raise much-needed funds for animals in need.

When: September 4, 2023

Time: Various timeslots

Where: Wilet – 858 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $90, all proceeds will be donated to BC SPCA. Book online

What: The Nikkei Matsuri festival is a massive celebration of Japanese arts, culture, and heritage at the Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre on Saturday, September 2, and Sunday, September 3.

Guests of the annual cultural celebration will enjoy live performances, food trucks, and more. And new for this year is a pre-festival celebration on Friday, September 1.

When: September 1 to 3, 2023

Time: 5 to 10 pm (Friday), 11 am to 7 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre — 6688 Southoaks Crescent, Burnaby

Cost: $8 in advance, $10 at the door. Free for NNMCC members, children and youth 17 years old and younger, and seniors over 65. Admission is also free for all guests between 6 and 7 pm.

What: Weaving Cultural Identities is a contemporary textile art exhibit that showcases works from Coast Salish Indigenous weavers and graphic artists as well as from Vancouver’s immigrant Muslim communities.

Themes of multicultural identities and intercultural relations are uncovered in the collaborative exploration of histories. The exhibit also explores uneasy issues of belonging, displacement, diaspora, land, and identity.

When: Now until October 1, 2023 (Closed on Mondays and statutory holidays)

Time: 9:30 am to 5:30 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), noon to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Museum of Surrey — 17710 56a Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free though donations are appreciated

What: Shop for fresh groceries (fresh foods picked from local farmers’ fields in the Fraser and Okanagan Valleys), along with plants, flowers, and other artisan goods at this weekly market in Fort Langley.

When: Every Saturday until December 2, 2023

Time: 9 am to 3 pm

Where: St. Andrews Historic Church – 9025 Glover Road, Fort Langley

What: Vancouver FC take on Forge FC this weekend in Canadian Premier League soccer action at Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre.

When: September 3, 2023

Time: 2 pm

Where: Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre – 7782 200 Street, Langley Township

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online