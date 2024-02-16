A member of Nine Inch Nails is coming to Vancouver in concert next month

A longtime member of legendary rockers Nine Inch Nails (NIN) is coming to town next month, and the concert promises to take the audience to a new sonic world.

Acclaimed musician and composer Alessandro Cortini will be live at The Chan Centre for the Performing Arts on Thursday, March 7.

The performance is part of the Chan Centre EXP series, co-presented with Vancouver New Music, and was rescheduled from the planned fall date. Tickets are on sale now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandro Cortini (@alehan)

“From his legendary time as one of the creative forces behind Nine Inch Nails, through his solo work as an electronic composer and instrument designer, Alessandro Cortini is a master of sonic sculpture and modular synthesis,” said Jarrett Martineau, curator-in-residence of the Chan Centre, in a release. “We’re thrilled to present his first performance in Vancouver in almost a decade, for what is sure to be a mesmerizing, magical, and haunting show.”

Cortini has been the live keyboardist for NIN for a variety of stints through the 2000s and 2010s. In 2020, he was inducted with the band into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Italian producer and instrument builder is described as one of the leading figures of contemporary electronic music and even created his own synth called the “Strega.” His latest album, 2021’s Scuro Chiaro, is focused on the unique semi-modular synth and effects box.

Cortini will also host a workshop and discussion on interface and tactile feedback in music-making with practical examples of writing based on his Strega. This free event will be held on Wednesday, March 6 at VIVO Media Arts Centre.

When: March 7, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Telus Studio Theatre at The Chan Centre for Performing Arts — 6265 Crescent Road, Vancouver

Tickets: $16.30 to $23.33, plus fees; purchase online