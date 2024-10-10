20 fun things to do in Vancouver this long weekend: October 11 to 14

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The Thanksgiving long weekend is upon us, and there’s so much to see and do!

Make the most of your time with our roundup of 20 fantastic things to do around Metro Vancouver from October 11 to 14. Ugly Potato Day, Vancity Card Show, and more.

What: The next “Ugly Potato Day,” founded by Ty Heppell, co-owner of Heppells Farm, will be held at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds on Saturday, October 19.

The fall event will take place on National Ugly Produce Day and feature off-sized potatoes, squash, carrots, beets, apples, garlic, and other produce for those in need. There will even be bread and chocolate distributed.

Organizers also encourage everyone to bring their own bags and donate what they can to the local food bank.

When: October 19, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Cloverdale Fairgrounds – 6050 176th Street, Surrey

Cost: Free

Stanley Park Ghost Train What: The legendary Stanley Park Ghost Train is back in Vancouver this Halloween, and riders throughout the season can expect thrills and chills from October 10 to 31. Brave souls can enjoy the haunting theatrical experience during the evening, while young guests can enjoy a less scary matinee train ride through the forest to see the Halloween displays without live performers. When: October 10 to 31, 2024 (Closed Monday, October 14)

Time: 6 to 10 pm. Matinee train from 2 to 5 pm on Saturdays and Sundays

Where: Pipeline Road in Stanley Park, via the West Georgia Street park entrance, Vancouver

Tickets: $11 to $17 plus fees depending on age and train. Children 2 and under are free. Purchase online The Dark Manor Inn: Resurrected What: For its fourth year in a row, Sons of Vancouver Distillery is hosting a haunted pop-up cocktail bar in tribute to the now-defunct Dark Manor Inn, a Halloween-themed bar that was briefly part of Vancouver’s cocktail scene. Enjoy plenty of creepy decorations (including a 9-foot-long coffin table that was in the original bar) and specialty spooky cocktails like The Undertaker (a boozy tiki drink featuring an upturned bottle of Underburg as the garnish). There will also be Blood Bags and punch bowl-style cocktails served tableside in the form of an IV bag. When: Now until November 3, 2024

Time: 5 pm to 9 pm (Tuesday to Friday), 1 to 9 pm (Saturday), 5 to 9 pm (Sunday)

Where: Sons of Vancouver Distillery — 1431 Crown Street, North Vancouver

What: The first Vancity Card Show, Western Canada’s largest collectibles expo, is happening at the Vancouver Convention Centre from Friday, October 11 to Sunday, October 13.

Attendees will discover a plethora of sports cards, memorabilia, and collectibles while meeting industry professionals and special guests like wrestling legend Bret “The Hitman” Hart.

When: October 11 to 13, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, free for children 12 and under. Purchase online

What: Paranormal investigators and seasoned guides lead guests on a haunted tour of New Westminster and the dark secrets that remain. Meet a roving collection of strange personalities and guests, hear spooky stories, and discover evidence of the unknown during this one-hour activity.

When: Every Thursday to Sunday until October 27, 2024, plus October 28 to November 8 to 11. Then every Friday and Saturday from November 15 to December 28, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Hyack Square — 800 Columbia Street, New Westminster (Meet in front of the “Wait for me Daddy” sculpture)

Cost: $27 plus fees. Purchase online

What: The Richmond Night Market is back for another season filled with epic eats and live entertainment. The largest night market in North America draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the 600+ international food items up for order.

There is also a ton of unique shopping along with the diverse lineup of nightly performances.

When: Fridays to Sundays until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: Various hours

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

Tickets: Available on-site