20 fun things to do in Vancouver this long weekend: October 11 to 14
The Thanksgiving long weekend is upon us, and there’s so much to see and do!
Make the most of your time with our roundup of 20 fantastic things to do around Metro Vancouver from October 11 to 14. Ugly Potato Day, Vancity Card Show, and more.
And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.
Ugly Potato Day
What: The next “Ugly Potato Day,” founded by Ty Heppell, co-owner of Heppells Farm, will be held at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds on Saturday, October 19.
The fall event will take place on National Ugly Produce Day and feature off-sized potatoes, squash, carrots, beets, apples, garlic, and other produce for those in need. There will even be bread and chocolate distributed.
Organizers also encourage everyone to bring their own bags and donate what they can to the local food bank.
When: October 19, 2024
Time: 10 am to 2 pm
Where: Cloverdale Fairgrounds – 6050 176th Street, Surrey
Cost: Free
Stanley Park Ghost Train
What: The legendary Stanley Park Ghost Train is back in Vancouver this Halloween, and riders throughout the season can expect thrills and chills from October 10 to 31.
Brave souls can enjoy the haunting theatrical experience during the evening, while young guests can enjoy a less scary matinee train ride through the forest to see the Halloween displays without live performers.
When: October 10 to 31, 2024 (Closed Monday, October 14)
Time: 6 to 10 pm. Matinee train from 2 to 5 pm on Saturdays and Sundays
Where: Pipeline Road in Stanley Park, via the West Georgia Street park entrance, Vancouver
Tickets: $11 to $17 plus fees depending on age and train. Children 2 and under are free. Purchase online
The Dark Manor Inn: Resurrected
What: For its fourth year in a row, Sons of Vancouver Distillery is hosting a haunted pop-up cocktail bar in tribute to the now-defunct Dark Manor Inn, a Halloween-themed bar that was briefly part of Vancouver’s cocktail scene.
Enjoy plenty of creepy decorations (including a 9-foot-long coffin table that was in the original bar) and specialty spooky cocktails like The Undertaker (a boozy tiki drink featuring an upturned bottle of Underburg as the garnish). There will also be Blood Bags and punch bowl-style cocktails served tableside in the form of an IV bag.
When: Now until November 3, 2024
Time: 5 pm to 9 pm (Tuesday to Friday), 1 to 9 pm (Saturday), 5 to 9 pm (Sunday)
Where: Sons of Vancouver Distillery — 1431 Crown Street, North Vancouver
Vancity Card Show
What: The first Vancity Card Show, Western Canada’s largest collectibles expo, is happening at the Vancouver Convention Centre from Friday, October 11 to Sunday, October 13.
Attendees will discover a plethora of sports cards, memorabilia, and collectibles while meeting industry professionals and special guests like wrestling legend Bret “The Hitman” Hart.
When: October 11 to 13, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, free for children 12 and under. Purchase online
ECHO by Cirque du Soleil
What: Cirque du Soleil is returning to Vancouver this fall with its newest big top show, and it promises to be an experience worth shouting about!
The internationally acclaimed acrobatic circus is back in the city with Echo starting on October 9. Described as a story about connection and intention, the production will take over Concord Pacific Place with an exploration of the “symbiotic unions between humans and the animal kingdom.
When: October 9 to January 5, 2025
Time: Performance times will vary based on the date
Where: Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Vancouver Whitecaps vs LAFC
What: The Vancouver Whitecaps FC are headed to the MLS playoffs for the second straight season, and the team is throwing a huge party for fans this weekend to continue building momentum.
They’re taking on West Coast rivals LAFC on Sunday, October 13, at BC Place. The upper bowl is open, and an estimated 33,000+ fans will be in attendance.
Tickets for the big game start at just $20 plus fees, and fans will want to arrive early for the game as there is fun to be had before the match kicks off at 4:30 pm.
When: October 13, 2024
Time: 4:30 pm kickoff
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
Havana’s Haunted House
What: Havana’s annual Halloween cocktail pop-up is themed around a haunted house this year, and the drinks are spooky good.
The bar team has developed seven new cocktails for brave souls to try. Indulge in Blood Light, Zombie Zoo, No Room In Hell, Sangria Spells, The Undead Club, Graveyard Smash Slush and Quick Demise from now until October 31.
When: Now until October 31, 2024
Time: 10 to late (Saturday and Sunday), 11 am to late (Monday to Friday)
Where: Havana – 1212 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Grave Tales
What: Fort Langley’s Grave Tales features local storytellers sharing eerie stories while leading the group through the historic village’s darkest and most mysterious locations. There are three different walking tours to choose from: Spirit of the Place, Graves of the Tradesmen, and Descent into Darkness, plus Youth Grave Tales.
When: Every Friday to Sunday until October 27, 2024, plus Youth Grave Tales on Thursday, October 17 and 24, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Fort Langley National Historic Site – 23433 Mavis Avenue, Fort Langley
Cost: Various prices, purchase online
Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors
What: Do you love the feeling of being terrified? Then you’ll love Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors.
This haunted house in Surrey is actually five different haunted houses in one, plus more ways to get your blood pumping. For 2024, you can try the brand new Abomination, plus classics like Echoes of Abbath, New Year’s Evil, Sinneraria and Zycho Zerkus.
Cougar Creek also features sinister snack treats, a Buried Alive coffin ride, a nightly stage show, and a haunted photo booth to capture all of the memories.
When: Now until October 31, 2024, plus November 2, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: 12530 72nd Avenue, Surrey
Cost: Various prices, purchase online
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
What: Ctora Theatre presents the Roald Dahl classic, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Fall in love with the timeless tale of Charlie Bucket and the four other golden ticket winners journeying through Willy Wonka’s colourful world of pure imagination.
Starring Sanders Whiting, Quinlan McDonald, Cathy Wilmot, Kyrst Hogan, and many more talented local artists at Norman & Annette Rothstein Theatre.
When: October 11 to 13, 17 to 20, and 24 to 27, 2024
Time: 7 pm (with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 pm)
Where: Norman & Annette Rothstein Theatre – 950 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver
Tickets: $38-$68 plus fees, purchase online
43rd Annual VMS Mushroom Show
What: Lower Mainland’s biggest mushroom event is returning to Vancouver this month, and it promises to be full of fungal fun!
Vancouver Mycological Society’s Fall Mushroom Show is celebrating its 43rd anniversary with unique displays, children’s activities, and of course, a massive amount of mushrooms!
When: October 12, 2024
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $5 at the door, children under 12 are free
2025 Hall of Flame Calendar Launch Party at Parq Casino
What: Sound the alarm! The Vancouver Firefighter Charities’ most popular fundraising campaign, the Hall of Flame Calendar, is back.
The 38th annual charitable calendar will be unveiled on Friday, October 11, at Parq Vancouver’s D/6 Bar and Lounge. Guests of the glitzy black-tie gala will meet the local and BC firefighters featured, enjoy fire-inspired feature cocktails, live music and DJs, a silent auction, a ceviche and oyster-shucking station, and more.
When: October 11, 2024
Time: 7 to 11 pm
Where: D/6 Bar and Lounge at Parq Casino — 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Cost: $70 plus fees, which includes one free calendar valued at $24.99. Purchase online
VIFF Total Cinema Series
What: The celebratory series at VIFF Centre – Vancity Theatre will spotlight “everything that makes going to the movies special, with an eclectic selection of classic films that demand to be seen on the big screen.” Catch films like Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Eyes Wide Shut, and more.
Total Cinema is also a showcase of the many technological improvements recently completed inside the downtown theatre.
When: Various dates until October 26, 2024
Time: Various times. See the full schedule online
Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $10-$16, with Three-Ticket Packs also available. Purchase online
Fort Langley Cranberry Festival
What: A Thanksgiving tradition that has spanned nearly three decades is making its highly anticipated return to Fort Langley this fall.
When: October 12, 2024
Time: 10 am to 4 pm
Where: Fort Langley Village
Admission: Free of charge
MastersFX Monster Museum
What: MastersFX Monster Museum will open its doors to horror fans just in time for the Halloween season from October 11 to November 1
Guests to the eerie 5,000 sq ft space will discover 80 exhibits of hand-crafted monsters, creatures, and characters from popular movies and TV shows from the award-winning special effects studio.
When: October 11 to November 1, 2024
Time: Various time slots
Where: MastersFX Monster Museum – 4185 Dawson Street, Burnaby
Cost: Various prices, purchase online
Burnaby Central Railway
What: Burnaby Central Railway is welcoming passengers to climb aboard its 3 km track near Confederation Park every weekend until this fall. Your ride will take you across tunnels, bridges and viaducts. And while you’re there, stop by the ever-growing Garden Railway.
British Columbia Society of Model Engineers (BCSME) built and operates the mini railway, with three different types of locomotives pulling the ridable trains.
When: Weekends and stat holidays until Thanksgiving Monday, October 14, 2024
Time: 11 am to 5 pm
Where: 120 N Willingdon Avenue, Burnaby
Cost: $4.50 for a single ride, all passengers three years old and up. $40 for a 10-ride pass
Canada vs England Women’s Rugby
What: It’s the final clash of WXV, the world championships for women’s rugby and the final preparation before the Rugby World Cup next year.
Watch some of the best teams in the world play at BC Place on October 12, including the grand finale—Canada vs. England. Two matches for one ticket.
When: October 11 and 12, 2024
Time: Various times. Canada vs England at 7 pm
Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $30, available here
Raven Mother
What: Dancers of Damelahamid present the world premiere of Raven Mother, a multi-media Indigenous choreographed dance work that honours the legacy of the late Elder Margaret Harris. The show will explore Elder Harris’s immense impact on the revitalizing Indigenous dance on the Northwest Coast.
When: October 9 to 12, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: The Cultch – 1895 Venables Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
The Ghosts Of New Westminster
What: Paranormal investigators and seasoned guides lead guests on a haunted tour of New Westminster and the dark secrets that remain. Meet a roving collection of strange personalities and guests, hear spooky stories, and discover evidence of the unknown during this one-hour activity.
When: Every Thursday to Sunday until October 27, 2024, plus October 28 to November 8 to 11. Then every Friday and Saturday from November 15 to December 28, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Hyack Square — 800 Columbia Street, New Westminster (Meet in front of the “Wait for me Daddy” sculpture)
Cost: $27 plus fees. Purchase online
Richmond Night Market
What: The Richmond Night Market is back for another season filled with epic eats and live entertainment. The largest night market in North America draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the 600+ international food items up for order.
There is also a ton of unique shopping along with the diverse lineup of nightly performances.
When: Fridays to Sundays until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays
Time: Various hours
Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)
Tickets: Available on-site
Plus, here’s an event happening this month that you need to get on your radar!
Dagerpaatch 2024
What: Return to the Dagerpaatch this Halloween at Dageraad Brewing and support a great cause. Guests are invited to pick out a pumpkin by donation, enjoy seasonal drinks and treats, chow down on delicious food while listening to great live entertainment, and more. There will even be costume contests.
The brewery has partnered with the Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS) for the event, which is in support of their work connecting service dogs to people with disabilities. Dagerpaatch is also part of the Burnaby Halloween Festival.
PADS will also be on-site on October 26 and 27, bringing a puppy-meet-and-greet to the patch.
When: October 24 to 27, 2024
Time: 12 to 7 pm
Where: Dageraad Brewing – 114 · 3191 Thunderbird Crescent, Burnaby
Admission: Free; pumpkins by donation to PADS