A huge cranberry festival returns to Metro Vancouver on Thanksgiving weekend

Daniel Chai
Oct 7 2024, 5:02 pm
A Thanksgiving tradition that has spanned nearly three decades is making its highly anticipated return to Fort Langley this weekend.

The 29th annual Fort Langley Cranberry Festival returns to the riverside community on Saturday, October 12.

A large turnout is expected as an estimated 35,000 guests attend the cranberry celebration each year. And there are lots of activities for everyone to enjoy throughout the day.

Fort Langley Cranberry Festival

Fort Langley National Historic Site/Facebook

Organizers have listed over 230 marketplace vendors to discover at Cranberry Festival 2024, with wares including cranberry wine, artisan crafts, handmade items, and more available for purchase.

Cranberry

fortlangleyproject.org

There will also be more than 20 food vendors on-site, ready to make your mouth water. Treat yourself to Big Red’s Poutine, Old Country Pierogie, J’s Disco Dogs, and more.

You’ll want to spend a full day at the fest, as there will be a full lineup of live entertainment to check out. And, of course, expect plenty of fresh local cranberries available for purchase, rain or shine!

Fort Langley Cranberry Festival

Fort Langley Project/Facebook

“While celebrating the region’s history and tradition, with the Cranberry Festival, we want to create a great day out, support local businesses and vendors, entertain and bring the community and visitors together in the heart of Fort Langley,” said Fort Langley Project online.

Fort Langley Cranberry Festival

When: October 12, 2024
Time: 10 am to 4 pm
Where: Fort Langley Village
Admission: Free

