Whitecaps FC gear up for playoffs with huge Fan Appreciation Match this weekend

The Vancouver Whitecaps FC are headed to the MLS playoffs for the second straight season, and the team is throwing a huge party for fans this weekend to continue building momentum.

They’re taking on West Coast rivals LAFC on Sunday, October 13 at BC Place, with the upper bowl open and an estimated 33,000+ fans in attendance.

Tickets for the big game start at just $20 plus fees, and fans will want to arrive early for the game as there is fun to be had before the match kicks off at 4:30 pm.

Head down to BC Place early to experience The Warmup, a pre-match party on Terry Fox Plaza.

The family-friendly event features live music, family-friendly games and activities, a soccer juggler, and more. You can also meet team mascot Spike, as well as players and alumni, and get autographs as well.

And to celebrate their recent three-peat victory, Whitecaps FC will have the Canadian Championship trophy on-site for photo ops.

Whitecaps FC currently occupy the eighth-place spot in the Western Conference with 48 points and a 13-8-11 record. They aim to climb higher with a strong showing against LAFC on October 13 during the Fan Appreciation Match.

“Fans will be commemorated for supporting us throughout our history,” the team told Daily Hive. “And having just clinched playoffs, this is the final push for the ‘Caps, so no better time to come rally with us. All eyes on the Cup!”

Decision Day is set for October 19, wildcard matches will kick off on October 23, and first-round matches will take place on October 26.

When: October 13, 2024

Time: 4:30 pm kickoff

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online