Local pro wrestling fans are in for a treat when one of the greatest of all time comes to Vancouver for a massive event this weekend.

The first Vancity Card Show, Western Canada’s largest collectibles expo, is happening at the Vancouver Convention Centre from Friday, October 11 to Sunday, October 13.

Attendees will discover a plethora of sports cards, memorabilia, and collectibles while meeting industry professionals and special guests like wrestling legend Bret “The Hitman” Hart.

Hart is a five-time WWE Champion, a two-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, and a WWE Hall of Famer. His post-wrestling focus has been on men’s health, including being a strong advocate for prostate cancer screenings after his own battle with the disease in 2016.

The Canadian Walk of Fame inductee and owner of the Hitman Bar will sign autographs and pose for photos at the Vancity Card Show.

There will be over 250 tables offering a variety of collectibles, including vintage cards to modern trading card games. You can even submit the best items from your collection to be professionally graded.

Guests can also take part in a One Piece tournament at the Vancouver Convention Centre or visit the BC Lions and Tim Hortons activations on-site.

CORE Capital Partners is also sponsoring 20 children and their families from BC Children’s Hospital to attend the show, all expenses paid.

“(We) have deep roots in Vancouver and British Columbia,” said Kam Thindal, managing partner of CORE Capital Partners, in a statement. “Our team is passionate about and proud to support initiatives that connect families and foster community.

“We’re thrilled to be able to provide this opportunity to kids and their families through this collaboration with BC Children’s Hospital. Events like this connect kids with other collectors and foster a love for sports, hopefully making lasting memories in the process.”

When: October 11 to 13, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, free for children 12 and under. Purchase online