10 terrifying haunted houses and ghost tours in Vancouver this Halloween

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Get Ready to "Keep Calm and Murray On" at The Beaumont Studios This Halloween Season

The most terrifying time of the year is upon us, and we’ve gathered the best ghost tours and haunted houses in Vancouver for your Halloween pleasure.

All around Metro Vancouver, you can wander alleyways haunted by history, get lost in dark and twisted corn mazes, and get spooked in chilling houses of horror.

Here are the best spots in and around Vancouver to see if you love ghosts – both the real and the imagined.

What: Fright Nights, one of western Canada’s scariest haunts, is returning to Vancouver for the upcoming Halloween season. And we can’t wait to visit the scream park!

The highly anticipated Playland attraction is celebrating its 21st anniversary on select nights, running through to Halloween night.

Visitors can experience the immersive Halloween-themed experience, which includes eight haunted houses, over 20 heart-pounding rides, spooky décor, roaming monsters, thrilling live performances, and more.

When: Select dates until October 31, 2024

Time: 6 pm to 11 am on October 6, 13 and 20. Open until midnight on all other days. An early entry pass is also available.

Where: Playland at the PNE — 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $33, purchase online

What: Do you love the feeling of being terrified? Then you’ll love Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors.

This haunted house in Surrey is actually five different haunted houses in one, plus more ways to get your blood pumping. For 2024, you can try the brand new Abomination, plus classics like Echoes of Abbath, New Year’s Evil, Sinneraria and Zycho Zerkus.

Cougar Creek also features sinister snack treats, a Buried Alive coffin ride, a nightly stage show, and a haunted photo booth to capture all of the memories.

When: Now until October 31, 2024, plus November 2, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: 12530 72nd Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Reapers Haunted Attraction has returned to terrify visitors at Chilliwack’s Fantasy Farms. The Reapers Maze Of Terror is an insane asylum-themed haunt filled with crazed patients and twisted doctors just waiting to get their hands on a new victim.

There is almost no light in the 22,000-square-foot maze of terror. The blacked-out attraction includes a chainsaw massacre experience, complete with real chainsaws.

When: Wednesday to Sunday until October 27, plus October 30 to November 2, 2024

Time: 7 to 9 pm (Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays), 7 to 10 pm (Fridays and Saturdays)

Where: 9423 Gibson Road, Chilliwack

Tickets: $25 to $30, purchase online

What: Follow the lamplight and discover Vancouver’s gruesome, tragic history on the Lost Souls of Gastown Tour. Now in its 13th consecutive year, the walking tour immerses guests in an interactive, theatrical experience as they journey deep into the historic neighbourhood.

Hear gruesome stories of the Great Fire, learn about the notorious ladies of the Gold Rush, discover a murder mystery that remains unsolved to this day, and more on this eerie tour.

When: Now until October 31, 2024

Time: Various times, with extra times on weekends and Halloween week

Where: Starts at the corner of Water and Cordova Streets, beside Monaco Cafe

Cost: From $33 for adults and $30 for students and seniors. Purchase online

What: For Halloween, East Vancouver’s Strange Fellows Brewing is transforming into a haunted brewhouse and brave souls are invited to take a self-guided tour through an “all-new swamp of horrors” filled with special surprises and frights.

When: October 18 to 20 and October 25 to 27, 2024

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: Strange Fellows Brewing — 1345 Clark Drive, Vancouver

Admission: Various prices, purchase online

What: Paranormal investigators and seasoned guides lead guests on a haunted tour of New Westminster and the dark secrets that remain. Meet a roving collection of strange personalities and guests, hear spooky stories, and discover evidence of the unknown during this one-hour activity.

When: Every Thursday to Sunday until October 27, 2024, plus October 28 to November 8 to 11. Then every Friday and Saturday from November 15 to December 28, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Hyack Square – 800 Columbia Street, New Westminster (Meet in front of the “Wait for me Daddy” sculpture.)

Cost: $27 plus fees. Purchase online

What: The “Scariest Corn Maze in Canada” is back with The Kept: Slaughterhouse. Longtime fans and newcomers to Maan Farm’s Haunted can go on a self-guided exploration of the corn maze, but be careful as something is lurking just out of sight.

The 18th annual Halloween adventure runs on select dates from September 27 to November 3, with three eerie experiences to check out. You’ll also want to bring an appetite to enjoy Mama Maan’s signature fall sips and bites during your visit.

When: Select nights until November 3, 2024

Time: Hours of operation vary based on the date

Where: Maan Farms — 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: Various options, purchase online

What: Fort Langley’s Grave Tales features local storytellers sharing eerie stories while leading the group through the historic village’s darkest and most mysterious locations. There are three different walking tours to choose from: Spirit of the Place, Graves of the Tradesmen, and Descent into Darkness, plus Youth Grave Tales.

When: Every Friday to Sunday until October 27, 2024, plus Youth Grave Tales on Thursday, October 17 and 24, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Fort Langley National Historic Site – 23433 Mavis Avenue, Fort Langley

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Vancouver Mysteries is celebrating the spooky season by hosting Halloween Mystery Nights. Form your team of detectives and compete against other teams in this outdoor adventure in the city’s downtown. There are three games to choose from — Secret Mission, Crime in Downtown, and Ghost Patrol — and there are prizes to win and candy for everyone.

When: October 18 to 31, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Downtown Vancouver

Tickets: $35 per person, register online

What: Dreadworks Haunted House is transforming the Cloverdale Fairgrounds into a high-tech “immersive Halloween nightmare.” Guests of The Dreadworks Factor will discover three distinct storylines: Steamboat Willie – Terror on the Mississippi, a psychological horror set on a haunted boat; Tartarus, a terrifying journey through a mythical labyrinth; and Spore Zombies, a spine-chilling scenario set in an infected swamp.

Award-winning filmmakers and industry-leading special effects and makeup artists are bringing the horror to life with both indoor and outdoor spaces. Expect to see AR technology, projection light mapping, and sets and soundscapes that will have you questioning what’s real.

When: Now until November 3, 2024

Time: Various time slots

Where: Cloverdale Fairgrounds, Surrey

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online