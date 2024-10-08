250,000 pounds of free produce up for grabs in Metro Vancouver this month

Thanks to a dozen farms across the Greater Vancouver area, a staggering amount of free vegetables will soon be up for grabs.

The next “Ugly Potato Day,” founded by Ty Heppell, co-owner of Heppells Farm, will be held at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds on Saturday, October 19.

Heppell explained that the regular event was inspired by the idea of fighting food waste by giving out perfectly edible yet “imperfect” vegetables that might otherwise have been discarded.

“Our vision is about reducing waste and showing the power of farmers working together to bring fresh produce to our communities,” said Heppell in a release.

“Our first event started two years ago, with twelve people coming out, and has now grown to become an international movement.”

Heppell’s Farm is estimating that 15,000 people will attend the Ugly Potato Day on October 19, which runs from 10 am to 2 pm.

Organizers also encourage everyone to bring their own bags and donate what they can to the local food bank.

The fall event will take place on National Ugly Produce Day and feature off-sized potatoes, squash, carrots, beets, apples, garlic, and other produce for those in need. There will even be bread and chocolate distributed.

Heppell’s grassroots initiative has now expanded to farms across BC, Alberta, Prince Edward Island, Idaho and Kansas City.

Ugly Potato Day

When: October 19, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 6050 176th Street, Surrey

Cost: Free

