You can meet the 2025 Hall of Flame Calendar firefighters this month

Sound the alarm! The Vancouver Firefighter Charities’ (VFC) most popular fundraising campaign, the Hall of Flame Calendar, is back.

The 38th annual charitable calendar will be unveiled on Friday, October 11 at Parq Vancouver’s D/6 Bar and Lounge.

Guests of the glitzy black tie gala will meet the local and BC firefighters featured in the 2025 Hall of Flame Calendar. All proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated to the VFC’s important community-based programs such as Snacks for Kids, Sports for Kids, Toys for Kids, and Lifelines for Seniors.

“Every year this project gets bigger and better and more exciting to be a part of, and we’re thrilled to be unveiling our 38th edition of the longest-running firefighters’ calendar in the world,” said Brandon Kaye, director of programming, in a release.

“Our whole team has a lot of fun with this project every year, but it also serves as a major fundraiser to benefit the many charitable causes and programs we are proud to support in our community.”

Money raised through calendar sales will also go to the BC Professional Firefighters Burn Fund, a registered charity that helps support causes such as the Vancouver General Hospital Burn Ward, the BC Children’s Hospital Burn Ward, and the BC Professional Firefighters Burn Camp.

The Hall of Flame Calendar Launch Party at D6 Bar & Lounge at Parq Casino begins at 7 pm and features photos and autographs with firefighters, fire-inspired feature cocktails, live music and DJs, a silent auction, and more.

There will also be a ceviche and oyster-shucking station starring VFC’s very own Fire in Your Kitchen culinary team. A limited number of tickets are still available.

The Hall of Flame Calendar has been produced by the VFC for nearly 40 years, with professional firefighters volunteering time to model for the calendar. They have raised more than a million dollars for BC charities since 1988.

If you’re not able to make it in person, you can order the calendar online along with a variety of other VFC merch like aprons, hats, and mugs.

Just be sure not to be late as these calendars are a hot commodity, pun intended.

When: October 11, 2024

Time: 7 to 11 pm

Where: D/6 Bar and Lounge at Parq Casino — 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Cost: $70, plus fees, which includes one free calendar valued at $24.99. Purchase online.