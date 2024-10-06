6 Halloween cocktail bars in Vancouver to visit this spooky season

Spirits are coming out this time of year! If you and your pals need an eerie escape, even just for a little while, then make plans for these Halloween cocktail bars happening in Vancouver.

The best part is that these limited-time experiences are mixing special drinks that are worthy of raising the dead!

So call up your friends, family, and Frankenstein’s Monster, and check out these six terrifying cocktail bars in Vancouver this Halloween.

What: Black Lagoon, a highly anticipated pop-up cocktail bar, is returning to Vancouver at The Butcher and Bullock. Dress to fit in with the vibe or the wicked decor – think dungeons, skulls, and life-sized coffins.

The occult and bizarre antics don’t stop there, though. This year’s event features a bewitchingly curated cocktail menu with Halloween-themed drinks. Each year the cocktails are different, which means even if you’ve gone before, you’re bound to be in for a totally new experience.

When: October 1 to 31, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: The Butcher and Bullock – 911 West Pender Street, Vancouver

What: For its fourth year in a row, Sons of Vancouver Distillery is hosting a haunted pop-up cocktail bar in tribute to the now-defunct Dark Manor Inn, a Halloween-themed bar that was briefly part of Vancouver’s cocktail scene.

Enjoy plenty of creepy decorations (including a nine-foot-long coffin table that was in the original bar) and specialty spooky cocktails like The Undertaker (a boozy tiki drink featuring an upturned bottle of Underburg as the garnish). There will also be Blood Bags and punch bowl-style cocktails served tableside in the form of an IV bag.

When: Now until November 3, 2024

Time: 5 pm to 9 pm (Tuesday to Friday); 1 to 9 pm (Saturday); 5 to 9 pm (Sunday)

Where: Sons of Vancouver Distillery — 1431 Crown Street, North Vancouver

What: East Vancouver’s Strange Fellows Brewing is transforming into a haunted brewhouse for Halloween, and brave souls are invited to go on a self-guided tour through an “all-new swamp of horrors” filled with special surprises and frights.

When: October 18 to 20 and October 25 to 27, 2024

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: Strange Fellows Brewing — 1345 Clark Drive, Vancouver

Admission: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Beaumont Studios Artist Society present a Bill Murray-themed Burlesque and Cocktail Bonanza this Halloween season. Enjoy an evening of paranormal activity, burlesque antics, and a mashup of some of Murray’s best (and spookiest) films. This event features a lineup of the city’s top burlesque, comedy, and wrestling stars.

When: October 17 to 31, 2024

Time: 7 and 9 pm

Where: The Beaumont Studios – 316 West 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $75 plus fees, including two free drinks. Purchase online

What: Havana’s annual Halloween cocktail pop-up is themed around a haunted house this year, and the drinks are spooky good.

The bar team has developed seven new cocktails for brave souls to try. Indulge in Blood Light, Zombie Zoo, No Room In Hell, Sangria Spells, The Undead Club, Graveyard Smash Slush and Quick Demise from now until October 31.

When: Now until October 31, 2024

Time: 10 to late (Saturday and Sunday), 11 am to late (Monday to Friday)

Where: Havana — 1212 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

What: Vancouver’s most occult speakeasy celebrates the Season of the Witch all month long. Discover the decadent menu at Arcana, including a locally grown and foraged harvest, sweet, savoury and spiced libations, and more. And stay refreshed with their very own Unholy Water de-consecrated by official members of The Satanic Temple.

When: Now until October 31, 2024

Time: 5 pm to 12 am (Sunday, Tuesday to Thursday), 5 pm to 1 am (Friday and Saturday)

Where: Arcana Spirit Lounge — 238 Abbott Street, Vancouver