20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this long weekend: May 17 to 20

The long weekend makes everything better!

Pack your schedule with these 20 great Metro Vancouver events from May 17 to 20. Check out Cloverdale Rodeo & Country Fair, The Vanyoo Market, and more!

What: The Vancouver All British Field Meet will pull into VanDusen Botanical Garden on Saturday, May 18, with hundreds of British classic cars on display.

The event is celebrating its 36th anniversary with vintage automobiles from across the city, BC, and beyond. There will also be live music, food trucks, vendor booths, and more for the whole family to check out.

When: May 18, 2024

Time: 10 am to 4:30 pm

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Prepare to be amazed as the Royal Canadian Family Cirus returns to Metro Vancouver this month. The internationally renowned event features exciting circus acts like the Wheel of Destiny, a human cannonball, high-wire acts, daring aerialists, and more.

When: Now until May 20, 2024

Time: Showtimes vary based on date and location

Where: Lansdowne Centre – 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Tickets: Starting at $35 for general admission, children 3 and under are free as long as they don’t occupy a seat. Purchase online

What: Spirits in the Park is coming to Fort Langley Park as part of Langley Craft Beverage Week. Expect plenty of live music and tastings from over 10 distilleries, as well as tastings from local breweries and cideries. There will be a Brewhalla Mix Bar at the festival, where attendees can mix with a selection of local non-alcoholic beverages. People are also encouraged to bring their own food, blankets, or chairs and have a picnic in the park.

When: May 19, 2024

Time: 2 to 5 pm

Where: Fort Langley Park — 9089 Nash Street, Fort Langley

Tickets: $85 (include all drink tastings)

What: There are over 30 rides and attractions to enjoy at Vancouver’s favourite amusement park, ranging from family-fun rides to extreme, heart-racing attractions.

Prepare yourself for the sky-high Atmosfear, the timeless Wooden Roller Coaster, and of course, The Beast — the massive pendulum that stands 12 storeys tall and swings at speeds of 90 km/h.

You’ll be working up an appetite with all there is to do and see at Playland this year, so it’s a good thing the park is serving up fan favourites like hot dogs, mini donuts, and more!

When: Select dates from May 18 to August 16, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Playland — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: Season Passes are on sale now. Children three and under are free with a paying adult. All guests four and up must purchase an admission pass for entrance. Purchase online

What: Colour Fest, a huge outdoor celebration of the spring festivals Holi and Vaisakhi, is returning to Metro Vancouver to make it the most colourful time of the year!

One of the most popular events hosted by Diwali Fest, the multi-dimensional festival is happening on Saturday, May 18 at Town Centre Park in Coquitlam. The highlight of the family-friendly event is the live Colour Zone, where participants cover each other in vibrant coloured powder.

When: May 18, 2024

Time: 5 pm

Where: Town Centre Park — 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Cost: $30 for regular Colour Zone admission and $25 for children above 3 years old and under 12 years old. Colour Zone ticket includes access and two colour packs. Purchase online. No tickets are required for the art activities, artisan market, and food truck zone.

What: Acclaimed comedians Rebecca Northan (Blind Date, CBC Radio’s The Debaters) Roman Danylo (Comic Strippers, CTV’s Comedy Inc) and Peter Oldring ( CBC Radio’s This Is That, Intern Academy) first met in an improv class in 1988. They’re now reuniting for the first time in 20 years at Tightrope Theatre in Mount Pleasant. Expect throwback laughs, special guests, and more.

When: May 17 and June 8, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Tightrope Theatre — 2343 Main St, Vancouver

Tickets: $30 plus fees, purchase online

What: House music lovers in Vancouver will want to turn up to the PNE this month for a massive musical celebration.

Blueprint Events presents Foundation Volume 10.0 – Open Radius at the PNE Centre Grounds on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19. The new concert — Foundation’s biggest event yet — features two open-air stages filled with massive house music stars.

When: May 18 and 19, 2024

Time: Doors open at 4 pm

Where: PNE Centre Grounds

Tickets: Various costs, purchase online

What: Wilet, Homecoming, and Seray are teaming up for a warehouse sale filled with luxurious linen bedding, the comfiest sleepwear, and all-natural soy wax candles up to 70% off. Arrive early for limited archive items and last-chance pieces on sale. Event organizers also announced that the first shoppers will also receive surprise gifts.

When: May 18, 2024

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Wilet — 858 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free, register online

What: Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present PAW Patrol Live – Heroes Unite! at Queen Elizabeth Theatre. Fans of all ages will love the interactive stage show where the heroic pups travel around the world in the hopes of making it back to Adventure Bay in time.

With thrilling visual effects, exciting storytelling and a memorable musical score, this Paw Patrol Live show will be fun for the whole family.

When: May 18 and 19, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: This year’s 76th-anniversary Cloverdale Rodeo and 132nd Annual Country Fair runs from Friday, May 17 to Monday, May 20. Guests can check out the live competitions, entertainment and midway rides, food trucks, and more.

The annual Cloverdale Rodeo Parade also returns on Saturday, May 18, at 10 am, with floats, marching bands, vintage vehicles, and more for all ages to enjoy.

When: May 17 to 20, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair Grounds — 6050A 176th Street, Surrey

Tickets: Various prices starting at $12. Children 12 and under are free for Gate admission. Purchase online

What: Como Taperia, the acclaimed Spanish tapas spot in Mount Pleasant, is helping diners prepare for warm weather and good times by bringing back its Patio Paella series.

Teaming up with the Paella Guys, Como will invite guests to try out the Spanish catering company’s signature Paella Mixta (a combination of both chicken and seafood).

When: May 19, June 16, June 30, July 14, July 21, August 4, August 18, and September 1, 2024

Time: Seatings at 12 noon, 2 pm and 4 pm

Where: Como Taperia, 201 East 7th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: From $28 plus tax and gratuity per person

What: Spring and summer were made for going on adventures. That’s why The Improv Centre is embracing the great outdoors in its latest feature show on Granville Island.

The improv theatre company’s new production is Camp What’s-It-Called. Comedy fans can join the expedition, and an audience member can even get onstage with the comedians to help bring the magic of camp to life.

When: Fridays and Saturdays from May 17 to July 17, 2024 (Special opening night on Thursday, May 16)

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, tickets are available online

What: Vancouver Comic Arts Festival (VanCAF) is an annual celebration of comics and their creators at the Roundhouse Community Centre. Explore dozens of booths selling unique comics, artwork, collectibles, and more. Attendees can also check out the panel room for a variety of presentations and live performances.

Several special guests will be in attendance throughout the weekend, including Gord Hill, author of The 500 Years of Indigenous Resistance Comic Book; Diana Schutz, the first woman to be inducted into the Canadian Comic Book Creator Hall of Fame; and Jean-Marc Rochette, artist and co-creator of Transperceneige (Snowpiercer).

When: May 18 and 19, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Roundhouse Community Centre – 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Brewhalla returns to Metro Vancouver with four epic festivals this year. Get ready to check out dozens of craft beer vendors serving up cool sips. There’ll also be live music stages, food trucks, field games, and more for attendees to enjoy.

When: May 18, August 10 and October 5, 2024

Time: Noon to 6 pm (May, August and October)

Where: Fort Langley Park (May), New Westminster (August), and Watson Glen Park in Chilliwack (October)

Tickets: Online

What: The Vancouver Canucks are continuing their run for the Stanley Cup, and local supporters are ready to cheer them on.

As the Canucks’ postseason rolls on, there are plenty of places for fans to cheer on the team in their push for glory. If you’re ready to wave your towel surrounded by fellow fans, we’ve got you covered. Here are all the Canucks playoff viewing parties happening around Metro Vancouver.

When: Every Vancouver Canucks playoffs game

Time: Various start times

Where: Various cities and venues across Metro Vancouver. See the full list online

The West End’s charming, community-minded farmers’ market is open on Saturdays. Here, you can grab a coffee, peek at the adjacent community garden, and stock up on a wide array of locally grown foods.

When: Every Saturday from May 18 until October 26, 2024

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Where: Comox Street (between Bute and Thurlow), Vancouver

What: A new addition to the BC Sports Hall of Fame is helping to open doors for the next generation of Indigenous athletes and coaches through an innovative virtual reality experience.

The Digital Indigenous Sport Gallery (DISG) spotlights the accomplishments and contributions of Indigenous athletes, coaches, and builders throughout sports history and culture. Guests can interact with 3D artifacts, explore the Indigenous Sport Gallery, and meet Hall of Fame First Nations and Métis athletes.

When: Tuesdays to Sundays

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (last entry at 4:45 pm)

Where: BC Place (Gate A), 777 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver

Tickets: $12-$20, with family admission available and children 4 and under free with adult admission. Purchase online

What: The Arts Club presents the musical fable of Broadway, Guys & Dolls. Audiences will meet characters like evangelist Sergeant Sarah Brown, small-time crook Nathan Detroit and high-roller Sky Masterson while hearing classics like “Luck Be a Lady,” “Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” and the title track, “Guys & Dolls.”

When: May 12 to June 30, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage — 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Tickets from $39, purchase online

What: Shop local at The Vanyoo Market and discover over 50 vendors offering a wide range of products, including art, fashion, jewelry, homewares, pet care, and more.

There’s something for everyone to explore at the free market, and the first 20 guests on opening day will receive $20 to spend at any of the booths.

When: May 19 and 20, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Admission: Free; register online

What: Celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month with classes and workshops hosted in partnership with 13 of Vancouver’s leading wellness and fitness studios.

Whether you’re yearning for yoga, searching for strength classes, or gearing up for guided meditation and mental health talks, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at The Wellness Studio.

When: Now until May 31, 2024

Time: Monday to Friday from noon to 6 pm

Where: Retail Concourse Unit 311 at Bentall Centre — 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Cost: A minimum $10 donation to Foundry is required for a single class. A pass for 10 classes, workshops, and meditations, as well as an Unlimited Pass, is also available.