The Cloverdale Rodeo is officially returning this month, and with it comes a plethora of tasty foods and drinks.

The event, which will take place from May 17 to 20, will feature rodeo performances, amusement park rides, and over 40 different food trucks dotted around the fairgrounds.

The rodeo will see the return of The Roundup Cookhouse and Beer Garden brought to you by the Joseph Richard Group. Here you’ll find 24-hour smoked brisket, drumsticks, and burgers in an outdoor setting. Plus, as the name suggests, you’ll be able to grab a cold beer, cider, wine, or cocktail.

Another returning attraction is the rib fest. World-class pit masters will be serving up some tasty ribs, so be sure to show up hungry. Ribs and rodeos — is there any better combination?

You also should visit the Hops & Vine garden, which will offer six craft beer options and local wines paired with live musical performances.

Here’s the full breakdown of every food vendor at the 2024 Cloverdale Rodeo.

Main Food Truck Court

Aloha Poke – Poke

B&B Burgers – Gourmet Burgers

Cheyenne Coffee – Coffee

Chicky Chicken – Korean-Style Fried Chicken

Lemon Heaven – Lemonade

Cravings Kettle Corn – Kettle Corn

Fusion Icy – Bubble Tea & Fresh Fruit Deserts

G’s Donair’s – Greek Food & Donair’s

Hunky Bills – Ukrainian Food

Jamaican Mi Juicy – Jamaican Food

JJ’s Hot Cobs – Corn on the Cob

Reel Mac & Cheese – Amazing Mac & Cheese

Rolled West Coast – Fancy Slab Ice Cream

Big Coco’s – Signature Carnival Food

Fry Guys – French Fries

Salt Spring Noodle Bar – Pad Thai and Noodle Boxes

Shameless Buns – Pilipino Food

Slush Zone – Slushy Drinks

Smoothie Shoppe – Fruit Smoothies

Sweet Licks – Soft Serve Ice Cream

Taco N Todo – Mexican

Teriyaki Express – Japanese

Fish & Chicks – Fish & Chips

Melt Town GC – Grilled Cheese

Mini Donut Factory

Triple O’s/White Spot – Burgers

Truckin’ BBQ – Texan Foods

Twisted Potato Exp. – Hurricane Style Potato’s on a stick

Urban Wood Fire Pizza – Italian Wood-Fired Pizza

Wings Outdoor Grill – Savoury Pub Food, Chicken Wings

Longhorn Saloon

Smoking Hot Donair’s – Greek

Tin Lizzy Red Truck – Hot dogs and mini donuts

Mr. Pretzel – Pretzels

Indigenous Village

Coastal Lemon Heaven Kiosk – Lemonade

Stampede Burgers – Bison Burgers

West Coast Bannock – Indigenous Bannock

BBQ Rib Fest

Prairie Smoke & Spice BBQ – Barbeque

Smoke Dem Bones – Barbeque

Grizzly BBQ – Barbeque

Chappy’s – Lemonade

Other Food Vendors

Chappy’s – Cotton Candy – Stetson Bowl

Lodge Steak House – Stetson Bowl Concession

Mr. Frosty Mobile Cart – Ice cream

Will you be visiting the Cloverdale Rodeo this year? Let us know in the comments.

