Here are all the tasty eats and sips available at this year's Cloverdale Rodeo
The Cloverdale Rodeo is officially returning this month, and with it comes a plethora of tasty foods and drinks.
The event, which will take place from May 17 to 20, will feature rodeo performances, amusement park rides, and over 40 different food trucks dotted around the fairgrounds.
The rodeo will see the return of The Roundup Cookhouse and Beer Garden brought to you by the Joseph Richard Group. Here you’ll find 24-hour smoked brisket, drumsticks, and burgers in an outdoor setting. Plus, as the name suggests, you’ll be able to grab a cold beer, cider, wine, or cocktail.
Another returning attraction is the rib fest. World-class pit masters will be serving up some tasty ribs, so be sure to show up hungry. Ribs and rodeos — is there any better combination?
You also should visit the Hops & Vine garden, which will offer six craft beer options and local wines paired with live musical performances.
Here’s the full breakdown of every food vendor at the 2024 Cloverdale Rodeo.
Main Food Truck Court
- Aloha Poke – Poke
- B&B Burgers – Gourmet Burgers
- Cheyenne Coffee – Coffee
- Chicky Chicken – Korean-Style Fried Chicken
- Lemon Heaven – Lemonade
- Cravings Kettle Corn – Kettle Corn
- Fusion Icy – Bubble Tea & Fresh Fruit Deserts
- G’s Donair’s – Greek Food & Donair’s
- Hunky Bills – Ukrainian Food
- Jamaican Mi Juicy – Jamaican Food
- JJ’s Hot Cobs – Corn on the Cob
- Reel Mac & Cheese – Amazing Mac & Cheese
- Rolled West Coast – Fancy Slab Ice Cream
- Big Coco’s – Signature Carnival Food
- Fry Guys – French Fries
- Salt Spring Noodle Bar – Pad Thai and Noodle Boxes
- Shameless Buns – Pilipino Food
- Slush Zone – Slushy Drinks
- Smoothie Shoppe – Fruit Smoothies
- Sweet Licks – Soft Serve Ice Cream
- Taco N Todo – Mexican
- Teriyaki Express – Japanese
- Fish & Chicks – Fish & Chips
- Melt Town GC – Grilled Cheese
- Mini Donut Factory
- Triple O’s/White Spot – Burgers
- Truckin’ BBQ – Texan Foods
- Twisted Potato Exp. – Hurricane Style Potato’s on a stick
- Urban Wood Fire Pizza – Italian Wood-Fired Pizza
- Wings Outdoor Grill – Savoury Pub Food, Chicken Wings
Longhorn Saloon
- Smoking Hot Donair’s – Greek
- Tin Lizzy Red Truck – Hot dogs and mini donuts
- Mr. Pretzel – Pretzels
Indigenous Village
- Coastal Lemon Heaven Kiosk – Lemonade
- Stampede Burgers – Bison Burgers
- West Coast Bannock – Indigenous Bannock
BBQ Rib Fest
- Prairie Smoke & Spice BBQ – Barbeque
- Smoke Dem Bones – Barbeque
- Grizzly BBQ – Barbeque
- Chappy’s – Lemonade
Other Food Vendors
- Chappy’s – Cotton Candy – Stetson Bowl
- Lodge Steak House – Stetson Bowl Concession
- Mr. Frosty Mobile Cart – Ice cream
Will you be visiting the Cloverdale Rodeo this year? Let us know in the comments.
