World’s first immersive Indigenous Sport Gallery opens doors in Vancouver

A new addition to the BC Sports Hall of Fame is helping to open doors for the next generation of Indigenous athletes and coaches through an innovative virtual reality experience.

The Digital Indigenous Sport Gallery (DISG) spotlights the accomplishments and contributions of Indigenous athletes, coaches, and builders throughout sports history and culture.

BC Sports Hall of Fame created DISG as one of the most comprehensive digitization projects in sports history. The increase in accessibility to the museum’s Indigenous Sport Gallery means that visitors can experience the stories coming to life from across the province and around the world.

“On behalf of the BC Sports Hall of Fame team, Chair Tom Mayenknecht, and the Board of Trustees, we are tremendously grateful to the Government of Canada and the Department of Canadian Heritage, the Province of British Columbia, BC Arts Council and individuals who donated through the 100 Ravens program to bring this remarkable initiative to life,” said Michelle Kitchen, CEO of BC Sports Hall of Fame, in a release.

“(It allows) us to continue to celebrate Indigenous sport together and properly recognize, profile and preserve the legacy of Indigenous sport in BC. The vital support of partners creates a new dynamic dimension of the gallery that will provide greater access to communities across the province, Canada, and beyond.”

Virtual guests can interact with 3D artifacts, explore the Indigenous Sport Gallery, and meet Hall of Fame First Nations and Métis athletes.

DISG includes educational components that all ages will enjoy like an interactive timeline, a map, and illustrations from Tsleil-Waututh artist Olivia George. There is also a 360-degree virtual tour of the gallery with additional content not found in the physical museum.

The Indigenous Sport Gallery at the BC Sports Hall of Fame is renowned as the world’s largest permanent gallery dedicated to Indigenous sport. In 2019, it was awarded the Outstanding Achievement Award by the Canadian Museums Association and the Best New Exhibit in the World by the International Sports Heritage Association.

BC Sports Hall of Fame also thanked founding partners the Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council (I-SPARC), City of Vancouver, Province of British Columbia, and its 100 Ravens donors for their help in increasing youth access to the gallery’s inspiring stories.

