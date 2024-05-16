Whistler Mountain Bike Park opens for epic 25th season this weekend

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Saddle up, mountain bikers! The Whistler Mountain Bike Park (WMBP) is set to open for a milestone summer season beginning this weekend.

The gravity-fed downhill biking experience is celebrating its 25th anniversary season starting on Friday, May 17.

Locally known as “Whismas,” the opening will feature several surprises for riders as WMBP prepares to welcome guests from around the world throughout the season, which will run until October.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whistler Mountain Bike Park (@whistlerbikeprk)

“Our dedicated team has been busy preparing our expansive trail network throughout Whistler Mountain Bike Park for the past several weeks,” said Belinda Trembath, COO at Whistler Blackcomb, in a release.

“All that hard work is greatly appreciated as we welcome riders back for our 25th anniversary season to the world’s premier mountain biking destination, which we’re excited to share is fully operational for the first time since 2019.”

WMBP welcomes all ability levels, with four mountain zones, green trails, technical double blacks, and jump trails to discover. The 2024 season will see the return of the Phat Wednesday race series and the popular Crankworx Whistler festival in July.

New this year is the debut of the eight-person Fitzsimmons Chairlift with Doppelmayr Bike Clip, the first of its kind in North America. Riders can also check out two new trails in the Gatorade Skills Zone during their visit to the WMBP this year.

Early bird pricing for WMBP season passes and single-day lift tickets are available until Sunday, May 19. Outdoor enthusiasts can also purchase their 2024/25 Epic Pass before prices increase on May 27 to enjoy several summer benefits at Whistler Blackcomb through Epic Mountain Rewards.

Whistler Mountain Bike Park’s website has a full schedule of hours, lift ticket prices, and further information.