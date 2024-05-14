Comedy legend Russell Peters is coming to Vancouver with new world tour

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Russell Peters is one of the hardest-working comics in the game, and he’s celebrating 35 years of stand-up by bringing his newest world tour to Vancouver.

The Canadian comedy legend is bringing his RELAX* *It’s Not That Serious World Tour to Rogers Arena on Friday, November 1.

Peters has announced several dates across the country, including Victoria, Toronto, and Montreal. Fans can grab tickets online starting Friday, May 17, at 10 am.

Peters was born in Toronto and raised in Brampton, and he has performed all over the world. He was named one of Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Comics of All Time and was the first comedian to get a Netflix stand-up special.

The Emmy winner has set attendance records at venues like Madison Square Garden and The Sydney Opera House and was the first comedian to sell out his hometown’s Air Canada Centre. Peters also set the UK attendance record for the highest number of tickets sold for an individual comedy show at London’s O2 Arena.

Fans also love Peters for his many on-screen roles, including providing voices for Disney’s The Jungle Book, Fox’s Bob’s Burgers, and Max’s Velma. He is also a judge for Roast Battle Canada on CTV Comedy Channel.

When: November 1, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online