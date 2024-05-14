EventsSpring

Hundreds of classic British cars will be on display in Vancouver this weekend

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
May 14 2024, 9:14 pm
Hundreds of classic British cars will be on display in Vancouver this weekend
Vancouver All British Field Meet/Facebook

Car lovers, start your engines! The Vancouver All British Field Meet (ABFM) will be held at VanDusen Botanical Garden on Saturday, May 18.

Nearly 500 classic cars will be on display during The Greatest Show on British Wheels, an event open to all ages.

The event is celebrating its 37th anniversary with vintage automobiles from across the city and BC, as well as from Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Washington, Oregon, and California.

“We are looking forward to opening the gates at VanDusen, seeing the classics roll in, and welcoming everyone to our much-cherished event,” said Joan Stewart, co-chair of VABFM, in a previous release.

Over 60 classes of vehicles, including Aston Martin, Rolls Royce, MINI, vintage pre-war vehicles, and more, will be showcased.

A number of marque anniversary celebrations will be held at VanDusen Gardens, including 101 years of Triumph, modified classics with an extensive display of vintage electrics, and 60 years of Sunbeam Tiger.

ABFM entrants can participate in a Cars & Coffee Values & Trends session on Saturday morning led by Hagerty’s chief valuator and an expert panel. Food vendors will also be on-site throughout the day.

The event will feature live entertainment by Definitely Not The Beatles and Little Mountain Brass Band. You may even see folks dressed in period attire from the 1960s to 1970s enjoying delicious British Tea while admiring the antique cars.

Vancouver All British Classic Car Show

When: May 18, 2024
Time: 10 am to 4:30 pm
Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various prices, purchase online

