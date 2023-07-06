15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: July 7 to 9

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Another weekend full of fun events around Metro Vancouver to discover. Let’s get started!

From Vancouver Whitecaps’ Pride Match to Symphony at Sunset, and more, here are 15 fantastic things to do from July 7 to 9. Invite your pals to join the party!

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: The Whitecaps’ 10th annual Pride Match takes place on July 8 during their MLS game against the Seattle Sounders and the team is hosting Vancouver’s largest drag happy hour to celebrate.

Fans attending the outdoor shindig will see drag performances by Batty Banks, Bibi Souphresh, Genesis, Jerrilynn Spears, Kara Juku, and Tiffany Ann Co. DJ Nick Bertossi, singer-songwriter Matthew Presidente, and host Synthia Kiss will help keep the energy up during Caps & Queens while you enjoy $5 drink specials, prize giveaways, and more.

When: July 8, 2023

Time: 2 pm (VWFC2 match), 3 to 7 pm, (Pride Happy Hour), 7:30 pm (kickoff)

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Free for Pride Happy Hour, various prizes for game tickets. Purchase online

What: Vancouver’s largest free music and arts festival is presented by the Merchants of West 4th Avenue and takes place between Burrard Street and Macdonald Street.

This year’s Khatsahlano Street Party theme is #EarnYourStripes, with all festival goers invited to experience a series of must-see and do activities. There are over 40 delicious food trucks and vendors to discover and the huge roster of musical acts curated by Zulu Records is sure to have something for everyone.

When: July 8, 2023

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: West 4th Avenue from Burrard Street to MacDonald Street

Cost: Free

What: Canada’s largest bubble tea festival returns to Metro Vancouver this summer, and you better bring your appetite.

Vancouver Bubble Tea Festival at Burnaby’s Swangard Stadium will welcome thousands of guests for exciting live performances, interactive games, and of course, delicious food and drinks In fact, there will be over 25 street food and bubble tea vendors to try. So bring some friends to make a day of it.

When: July 7 to 9, 2023

Time: 3 to 10 pm (Friday), 12 to 10 pm (Saturday), 12 to 7 pm (Sunday)

Where: Swangard Stadium — 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Tickets: $9.99 for a 1-day pass, $14.99 for a 3-day pass, plus GST. Purchase online

What: Southlands Grange is hosting its highly-anticipated second annual Pups & Pints event, on Saturday, July 8 alongside its popular bi-weekly Southlands Tsawwassen Farmers Market.

Guests are encouraged to bring their furry companions to enjoy puppy-themed activities and treats. You can adopt a dog from a local rescue organization on-site, chow down on gourmet hotdogs from J’s Disco Dogs and stay cool with delicious drinks from Barnside Brewing at the beer garden.

Plus you can support local vendors by shopping for fresh, sustainable, and locally sourced products at Southlands Tsawwassen Farmers Market. Treat yourself to fruits, vegetables, baked goods, and handcrafted apothecary items.

When: Pups & Pints on July 8, 2023. Farmers Market is held every other Saturday until November 11, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Market Square, Southlands – 6313 Market Avenue, Delta

Admission: Free

What: Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS)’ 2023 season and 83rd year at the Malkin Bowl will feature two of Broadway’s smash hits: the big-hearted comedy, The Prom, and the fast-paced family adventure, Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical. The shows will run on alternate evenings from July 6 to August 26.

When: July 6 to August 26, 2023 (Performances alternate evenings)

Time: 8 pm, except on Fireworks Nights (July 22, 26, and 29) when shows begin at 7 pm

Where: Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park – 610 Pipeline Road

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Located just steps away from the Surrey Central SkyTrain station and bus loop, Surrey Urban Farmers’ Market is a vibrant gathering place that aims to promote small-scale farmers, food producers, and artisans.

When: Every Saturday until October 7, 2023

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Royal Kwantlen Park at the corner of 104th Street and Old Yale Road, Surrey

What: The 35th annual Dancing on the Edge Festival features over 30 live stage performances by top artists from across the country. This year’s festival features premieres of new choreographies, works-in-progress, and repertory work from dance companies hailing from Quebec, Alberta, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and throughout BC.

When: July 6 to 15, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual and in-person performances at various venues

Tickets: Pay-what-you-wish from $20 to $40 online and offsite outdoor free performances

What: The second annual Cars and Hoops is zooming into Richmond Olympic Oval Riverside Plaza on Saturday, July 8 with over 80 electric, luxury, exotic, and supercars on display.

The Canuck Place Children’s Hospice fundraiser is also bringing in a star-studded lineup of basketball players to show off their skills during the event.

When: July 8, 2023

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Richmond Olympic Riverside Plaza – 6111 River Road, Richmond

Tickets: $25-$50, with a Media Pass also available. Purchase online

What: VCBW Craft Beer and Music Festival features over 150 craft beers, ciders, meads, and braggots from more than 85 participating craft manufacturers. Epic live entertainment by Capital Cities, Fake Shark, and The Strumbellas is also on the menu.

When: July 8, 2023

Time: 2 to 7 pm (VIP), 3 to 7 pm (General Admission)

Where: PNE/Playland – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: On sale now

What: Ali Wong is an actor, writer, and stand-up comic known for her three Netflix specials Baby Cobra, Hard Knock Wife, and Don Wong. The latter of which was nominated for a Primetime Emmy in 2022.

The San Francisco-born comic is also a best-selling author thanks to her popular book Dear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets, and Advice for Living Your Best Life. The book featured funny and heartfelt letters written by Wong to her two daughters and won the 2019 Goodreads Choice Award for Humor.

When: July 7, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets on sale now

What: The outdoor concert is organized by the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and the City’s Park Board. Program lineup ranges from scores from celebrated movies, including Star Wars, Jurassic Park, and Ben-Hur, including classics such as the “William Tell Overture” and Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” recomposed by Max Richter.

When: July 8, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: Sunset Beach Park on Beach Avenue between Bute Street and Thurlow

Cost: Free!

What: Fort Langley Project presents the weekly family-friendly event, which is expected to feature dozens of local vendors, food and drinks, live entertainment, and more. And admission to the night market is free.

When: Every Friday from July 7 to August 25, 2023

Time: 5 pm to 10 pm

Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley

Admission: Free

What: Vancouver Bandits bring Canadian Elite Basketball League action to the Langley Events Centre this weekend when they take on the Ottawa Blackjacks on July 9.

When: July 9, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: The Bentall Centre’s Neighbourhood Patio pop-up takes place every Thursday and Friday from July 6 to August 25, with live music, art and dance nights, pop-up markets, and more.

In addition to DJs and live music, the temporary summer patio will offer a chill space to enjoy sips and snacks right in the heart of Vancouver.

When: Every Thursday and Friday from July 6 to August 25, 2023

Time: 3 to 9 pm

Where: The Breezeway at Bentall Centre — 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Reserve a table online

What: Carnaval del Sol is the perfect opportunity to experience the richness and diversity of the unique cultures, with live music, dance performances, and delicious food to enjoy. This year’s event spotlights Colombian culture with unique workshops, live performances, and culinary experiences from more than 11 countries.

The iconic outdoor festival will feature over 400 performers and 11 plazas with activities for all ages. You can also shop for artisan-crafted goods, try your hand at traditional Latin games like rana, chezz, and parques, and even take Zumba and Capoeira dance classes.

When: July 7 to 9, 2023

Time: 6 to 11 pm (Friday), 12 to 10 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: David Lam Park, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices. Free admission for children 12 years of age and under and for seniors 65 or older. Purchase online

What: Summertime and the eatin’ is easy, especially with the return of food-fuelled celebrations to New Westminster this summer.

Fridays on Front, the popular free block party series, fires back up on Front Street Mews in Downtown New West. Guests will enjoy artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food. And it’s a quick walk from both the New Westminster and Columbia Skytrain Stations.

When: Every Friday from July 7 to July 21 and August 11 to August 25, 2023

Time: 5 pm to 9 pm

Where: Front Street Mews in downtown New Westminster

Admission: Free

What: Vancouver Greek Summerfest, happening at Boundary Road and East 29th Avenue on the Burnaby border, features eight days of jam-packed action including live bands, cultural performances, and more.

And yes, there will be a ton of mouthwatering Greek food to discover.

When: July 6 to 9 and 13 to 16, 2023

Time: 11 am to late

Where: 4541 Boundary Road, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Sticky: A Post-it Note Art Show is happening at Burnout Cafe in Vancouver’s East Village, with over 100 local and international artists taking part.

Each featured work of art will be created on a 3×3 inch Post-it Note, and there will be almost 1,000 artworks available for purchase for $20 each.

When: July 7 and 8, 2023

Time: 6 to 11 pm (Friday), 12 to 4 pm (Saturday)

Where: Burnout Café – 2032 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The hills are alive with the sound of music at Sea to Sky Gondola. The popular attraction is hosting a variety of acclaimed musicians throughout the summer, including The Whiskeydicks on July 7, Jocelyn Pettit Band on August 11, and Sea to Sky String Orchestra on September 15.

When: Every Friday until September 15, 2023 (No concert on September 1)

Time: 5 to 8 pm

Where: 36800 BC-99 – Squamish

Admission: Free with a season pass or day ticket

What: BC Halal Food Fest is serving up tasty eats and cultural experiences on Saturday, July 8, and Sunday, July 9 at Holland Park in Surrey.

The second annual festival features free admission and over 60 food, drink, and bazaar vendors. It will also shine a spotlight on the diversity of Halal Food and cuisines from all over the globe.

When: July 8 and 9, 2023

Time: 12 pm to 9 pm

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Admission: Free