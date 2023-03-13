EventsArts

Comedy superstar Ali Wong is bringing her Live tour to Vancouver this summer

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Mar 13 2023, 11:45 pm
Comedy superstar Ali Wong is bringing her Live tour to Vancouver this summer
Ali Wong (DFree/Shutterstock)
She may be the co-star of Always Be My Maybe, but we’ll always say yes to Ali Wong!

That’s why we’re excited that the Emmy nominee is coming to Vancouver on Friday, July 7 with her Ali Wong: Live tour.

Comedy fans can catch the Tuca & Bertie star at Queen Elizabeth Theatre, and tickets go on sale this Friday, March 17 at 10 am.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ali Wong (@aliwong)

Wong is an actor, writer, and stand-up comic whose schedule seems to get busier each year. She is known for her three Netflix specials Baby Cobra, Hard Knock Wife, and Don Wong, the latter of which was nominated for a Primetime Emmy in 2022.

The San Francisco-born comic is also a best-selling author thanks to her popular book Dear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets, and Advice for Living Your Best Life. The book featured funny and heartfelt letters written by Wong to her two daughters and won the 2019 Goodreads Choice Award for Humor.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ali Wong (@aliwong)

Wong’s latest project sees her team up with Oscar-nominee Steven Yuen in the dark comedy Beef. The A24-produced series will be released on April 6 on Netflix.

Ali Wong in “Beef” (Andrew Cooper/Netflix)

Ali Wong

When: July 7, 2023
Time: 7 pm
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton St, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 am

