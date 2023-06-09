Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Music lovers and beachgoers are in for a treat. The oceanside concert at Sunset Beach is coming back on Saturday, July 8 – and it’s free!

The outdoor concert is organized by the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and the city’s Park Board.

Program lineup ranges from scores from celebrated movies, including Star Wars, Jurassic Park and Ben Hur, to classics such as the “William Tell Overture” and Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” recomposed by Max Richter.

The event grounds will be open all day, but space is first come, first served. Get there early as over 15,000 people showed up last year.

A formal announcement of the concert hours and full repertoire will come in the coming weeks.

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 6:30 pm

Where: Sunset Beach Park, on Beach Avenue between Bute Street and Thurlow

Cost: Free!