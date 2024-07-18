15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: July 19 to 21

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Another summer weekend has arrived, and it’s filled to the brim with great events and activities!

Plan your days with our checklist of 15 fantastic events happening in Metro Vancouver from July 19 to 21. Surrey Fusion Festival, Honda Celebration of Light, and more.

Be sure to check out our Listed section for more fantastic things happening around town.



What: Look up to the sky over English Bay in Vancouver and enjoy three different types of shows for each of the three nights of the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light.

Kicking off the 2024 competition will be the team representing Portugal on Saturday, July 20, followed by Malaysia on Wednesday, July 24 and the United Kingdom on Saturday, July 27. This year’s festival will include not only a nightly fireworks show and the nightly Red Bull Air Show but also a supplemental nightly drone show.

Residents and commuters are also being warned of traffic impacts in the viewing areas.

Schedule and nations: Saturday, July 20: Portugal 🇵🇹, represented by Team Macedos Pirotecnia With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show Wednesday, July 24: Malaysia 🇲🇾, represented by Team Pyro Tact With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show Saturday, July 27: United Kingdom 🇬🇧, represented by Team Pyrotex Fireworx With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show

Nightly schedule: Red Bull Air Show: 7:40 pm BC Honda Dealers Drone Show: 9:50 pm Fireworks: 10 pm to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night), rain or shine. Music simulcasts can be heard on radio station CFMI Rock 101.

Location: English Bay, Vancouver

What: One of the city’s most popular summer events is officially back for 2024. This year features over 40 music acts from 15 countries.

Vancouver Folk Music Festival will also feature loads of children’s activities and food vendors to satisfy every kind of palate, as well as an artisan market, community village, and Wee Folks area on site.

When: July 19 to 21, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Jericho Beach Park, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Granville Flea is hosting Vintage Expo 2024 at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (formerly known as the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza) on July 21, August 18, and September 22.

The fourth annual event is open to all ages and will be packed with vendors and nostalgia. The free outdoor pop-up will also feature a curated lineup of food trucks serving mouthwatering eats.

When: July 21, August 18, and September 22, 2024

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free; register online

What: The largest free multicultural festival in British Columbia is returning to Metro Vancouver this summer, and you better bring an appetite.

Surrey Fusion Festival at Holland Park is a massive two-day event that showcases music, heritage, and live entertainment. Festival goers will discover dozens of unique cultural pavilions.

When: July 20 and 21, 2024

Time: 11 am to 10 pm

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Admission: Free

What: When the sun’s shining, there’s nothing quite like taking a dip in a lake, basking on the shore, or maybe just floating on the water with a cold drink in your hand.

Luckily, there are loads of lakes in and around Vancouver where you can spend a gorgeous afternoon barbecuing, swimming, and lounging.

Where: Various lakes around the Lower Mainland. See the list online.

What: The South Granville Business Improvement Association (SGBIA) continues its Summer Sounds Concert series with 2000s R&B Slow Jams.

Music lovers can head to South Granville Plaza West on West 13th Avenue for a performance by the Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra’s eight-piece ensemble. Expect to hear classical remixes of hits by artists like Usher, Faith Evans, and Alicia Keys.

When: July 18, 2024

Time: 7 to 8 pm

Where: South Granville Plaza West — Granville Street and West 13th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Support local and shop one-of-a-kind gifts from over 45 small businesses, artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives at the Spring Pop-Up Market. Made in the 604 has curated a lineup of unique vendors offering jewellery, candles, giftware, home décor, clothing, artisanal chocolates, and more for you this summer.

Admission is free, and the first 25 people to enter the Heritage Hall on Saturday, July 20, will receive market money to spend at any vendor booth. Pets are welcome at all Made in the 604 markets.

When: July 20 and 21, 2024

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free; register online

What: Music on Main presents The Tempest Project at the Vancouver Playhouse, and it promises to be a musically and theatrically audacious experience. Inspired by themes from Shakespeare’s work, the production will take guests on a musical journey through the iconic venue, with live performances, projections, and more secrets to discover.

When: July 17 to 22, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: From $30, purchase online

What: Rosewood Home & Condo has provided Vancouver with a huge selection of hand-crafted solid wood furniture and designer sofas for over a decade. As the founder is retiring, they are closing their doors for good this summer, but not before they host a massive sale.

Now’s your last chance to own luxury furniture at budget prices. Categories include living room, dining room, bedroom, office, vanities, and lighting. Customizable options and the convenience of white glove delivery and pickup options also make this sale one not to miss. You can also shop the collection online at www.exoticrosewood.com.

When: Now until the showroom closes at the end of July

Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Monday to Saturday), 11 am to 5 pm (Sundays and holidays)

Where: 733 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

What: Harrison Watersports’ huge attraction not only has an epic floating obstacle course/playground on the lake, but you can also rent bumper boats, BBQ boats, and Sea-Doos for the ultimate lake trip.

A “Wipeout Style” obstacle course was added in 2022, with swings, teeter-totters, hamster balls, monkey bars, and the popular Blob.

When: Open daily until September 1, 2024

Where: 100 Esplanade Avenue, Harrison Hot Springs

Tickets: Available online from $39.99. Book online

What: Get your chicest hats and flashiest bowties out! The city’s most fashionable festival is back this summer, bringing with it some tasty eats and musical performances.

The Cup (formerly known as “The Deighton Cup”) will take over Hastings Racecourse on Saturday, July 20. The day-long event will feature live entertainment, a new Michelin-starred Trackside dining experience, and even the debut of a fashion marketplace featuring over 25 lifestyle brands.

When: July 20, 2024

Time: Noon to 7 pm

Where: Hastings Racecourse — 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Tickets start at $65. Purchase online.

What: The Township of Langley is bringing back Dive-In Movie Nights to the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience for three nights in July and August.

Guests can bring their favourite inflatable to watch the movies while floating inside Breaker Bay or relax poolside with their favourite snacks.

When: July 18, August 1 and August 22, 2024

Time: 7 to 9 pm

Where: Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre — 27032 Fraser Hwy, Langley Township

Cost: $8; register online starting seven days before each screening.

What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season this summer with several exciting home games at BC Place. Cheer on the ‘Caps as they face Houston Dynamo on July 20.

When: July 17 and 20, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

White Rock Pride Family Day What: White Rock Pride Society is hosting its third annual Pride Family Day at Miramar Plaza. The family-friendly event will feature a Taylor Swift drag artist, a vendor market, food carts, a kids zone and live performances throughout the day. When: July 20, 2024

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Mirimar Plaza — 15165 Thrift Avenue, White Rock

Cost: Free Mount Pleasant Farmers’ Market What: Find fresh groceries, locally sourced produce, as well as artisanal food offerings at the Mount Pleasant Farmers’ Market, held weekly at Dude Chilling Park in Mount Pleasant When: Every Sunday until October 27, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Dude Chilling Park – 2300 Guelph Street, Vancouver

What: The Vancouver Aquarium’s adults-only after-hours Fish & Sips event series returns for 2024, and it’s better than ever.

Attendees will get access to the aquarium’s newest exhibit, Monsters of the Abyss, and can check out the newly renovated Amazon Gallery to witness monkeys – and even a sloth – up close and personal. Don’t forget the awesome 4D Theatre Experience for some turtle time as well!

A mouthwatering menu includes sustainable plates like Pacific Cod tacos and the aquarium’s signature Shark Bite cocktail. Local craft beers, wines, and ciders, plus other snacks, will also be available for purchase, and there will even be a special deep-sea DJ.

When: July 19, and August 24

Where: Vancouver Aquarium – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Time: 7 pm to 10 pm

Tickets: $35, purchase online

What: Oakridge Summer Social by Oakridge Park offers a sneak preview of what Vancouver’s cultural hub will offer next year. This dynamic event series will run until September 2 at Oakridge Park x Pac Rim Patio, which will be transformed into an immersive garden with floral displays, lush greenery, and a picnic-themed menu to top it all off.

Head to the Oakridge Park x Pac Rim Patio at 1067 West Cordova for special events like Cinema Nights in the Park and Family Summer Portrait Sessions.

When: Now until September 2, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: 1067 West Cordova Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $20, purchase online