Summer has arrived in beautiful British Columbia, and Canada’s largest redevelopment effort is ready to celebrate.

Oakridge Park isn’t set to open until Spring 2025, but this sophisticated development is already establishing itself as the ideal destination to live and play by hosting the first annual Oakridge Summer Social.

Consider the Oakridge Summer Social a preview of what’s to come from the cultural hub in the future. This dynamic event series will run until September 2 at Oakridge Park x Pac Rim Patio, which will be transformed into an immersive garden with floral displays, lush greenery, and a picnic-themed menu to top it all off.

While this Oakridge Garden Club-themed patio is ongoing, there will also be unique events happening throughout the summer that you don’t want to miss.

Wimbledon Happy Hour

It’s the most stylish sporting event of the year! Put your fashion foot forward on July 4, 5, and 11, from 4 pm to 7 pm; and on July 12 from 4 pm to 6:30 pm, for the Wimbledon Happy Hour.

During Wimbledon Happy Hour, you can watch match replays of your favourite players while enjoying limited edition treats and drinks from the Wimbledon-themed pop-up bar. Strawberries and cream, anyone?

Cinema in the Park

Whether you’re a true-blue cinephile or just looking to spend a lovely night outdoors, Cinema in the Park is calling your name. Reservations are required, so book your spot on the patio to get cozy and watch your favourite films under the stars.

Wonka will play on July 12; 500 Days of Summer on July 19; My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 on July 26; and Crazy Stupid Love on August 2. All movies are set to start at 8:30 pm.

Family Summer Portraits

Bring the family and wear your Sunday best (or whatever floats your boat) for an end-of-summer portrait session. The spectacular floral background is already photo-worthy, but instead of a selfie, you can get a professionally taken photo as a memento of the great times had in the summer of 2024.

Portraits will be taken August 16 to 18 and August 30 to September 2 from 11 am to 3 pm.

The Oakridge Summer Social is ready to make the most of summer – are you? For a full list of event dates and times, visit the Oakridge Park events page.