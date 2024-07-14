FoodEventsFood EventsDH Community Partnership

Surrey Fusion Festival: Indulge in epic eats from around the world

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jul 14 2024, 5:30 pm
Surrey Fusion Festival: Indulge in epic eats from around the world
Surrey Fusion Festival/Facebook

The Surrey Fusion Festival returns for its 17th year this week with a huge two-day event celebrating multiculturalism through food, heritage displays, and music.

Running on Saturday, July 20, and Sunday, July 24, Surrey Fusion Festival’s 2024 theme of “Landmarks Around the World” will be evident at the 50 cultural pavilions through more than just dance and music.

The dozens of pavilions will also be dishing up incredible cuisine from their respective cultures, giving festival-goers a chance to try a bit of what makes Surrey and the Lower Mainland so delicious – and trust us, you’re going to want to come hungry.

From jerk chicken to banh mi, gelato to empanadas and more, there will be a little something for everyone at this year’s festival.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Surrey BC Events (@surreybcevents)

Surrey Fusion Fest will also feature an Indigenous Village and marketplace and the return of the popular Cultural Cooking Arena. Surrey youth will compete in cooking competitions on Saturday, and cultural pavilion organizers will host cooking demonstrations on Sunday.

Guests can also visit The Cantina presented by Dished – a licensed area where those who are 19+ can enjoy alcoholic bevies between the hours of 12:30 pm and 9 pm each day.

Surrey Fusion Festival

Surrey Fusion Festival/website

While not every country has released a menu yet, here are all of the country-specific pavilions offering food this year, with just a taste of the dishes you’ll get to try.

Afghanistan

  • Qabuli Pallaw
  • Shor Nakhud

Argentina

  • Carne asada en hebras
  • Choripan
  • Empanadas
  • Frozen/Ice Mate Drink

Barbados

  • BBQ Pigtails
  • BBQ Chicken Nachos
  • Fishcakes
  • Sweet Bread

Belgium

  • Chocolate Covered Fresh Fruit

Bolivia

Brazil

  • Pastel Beef
  • Pastel Cheese

Cambodia

  • Skewers
  • Noodles
  • Desert

Canada

  • West Coast Bannock

Cayman Islands

  • Chicken Roti
  • Veggie Roti
  • Jerk Chicken

China:

  • Fried Pork Dumpling
  • Chicken or Vegetable Chow Mein
  • Chicken or Vegetable Fried Rice
  • Baozi (Steamed Pork Buns)

Colombia:

  • Watermelon Sensation
  • Empanadas
  • Potato Tornado
  • Tajin Pineapple Chunks
Surrey Fusion Festival

Surrey Fusion Festival/Submitted

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Ecuador

  • Mangos Loco
  • Fritada
  • Ceviche UIO
  • Loco Corn

Fiji

  • Chicken or Lamb Palau
  • Chicken or Lamb Curry
  • Fried Fish or Cassava

Germany

  • Half Pork Hocks with Sauerkraut and German Rye Bread
  • Pork Hock Meat in a bun topped with Sauerkraut
  • Bratwurst or Bavarian Smokie or Beef Sausage in a bun with without Saukerkraut
  • Currywurst in a bun

Ghana

  • Joloff Rice
  • Fried Plantain

Honduras

India

Indonesia

  • Ayam Gepreak (smashed chicken)
  • Ayam Kremes (crunchy fried chicken)
  • Ayam Bakar (grilled chicken)
  • Beef Rendang

Italy

  • Gelato (scoops)

Jamaica

  • Jerk Chicken with Rice & Peas
  • Ackee and Saltfish with Fried Dumpling
  • Jamaican Patty (Beef or Chicken)
  • Jamaican Mi Juicy Fruit Smoothies

Japan

Jordan

Kenya:

  • Pilau (fried rice)
  • Nyama Choma (roasted meat)
  • Mukimo (mashed potatoes with mixed vegetables)
  • Mboga Kienyeji (traditional vegetables
Surrey Fusion Festival

Surrey Fusion Festival/Submitted

Métis

Mexico

  • Tacos
  • Burritos
  • Churros
  • Nachos

Namibia

  • Corn on the Cob
  • Lamb Chops
  • Sausage
  • Curry Buns

Nepal

  • Chicken Choila (cold-served spicy chicken salad)
  • Chicken or Veggie Momo (Nepali style dumpling)
  • Chicken or Veggie Chow Mein
  • Mango Lassi

Niger

Nigeria

  • Moi Moi
  • Plantain
  • Jollof Rice
  • Sauteed Greens with red onions & mushrooms

Pakistan

  • Chicken Tikka with Naan
  • Beef Kabob with Naan
  • Kulfi

Palestine

  • Hommus
  • Falafel
  • Shawarma
  • Fries

Peru

  • Ceviche de pescado (fish ceviche)
  • Chicharron de calamar (fried calamari)
  • Mini jalea (fish & chips)
  • Causa de atun (tuna layer potato dish)

Philippines

  • BBQ
  • BBQ Chicken with Rice
  • Noodles with BBQ
  • Noodles with Spring Rolls
Surrey Fusion Festival

Surrey Fusion Festival/Submitted

Rwanda

  • Plantains
  • Juices
  • Mandazi
  • Skewers

Sierra Leone:

  • Jollof Rice
  • Rice Akara
  • Ginger Beer
  • Fried Plantain or Fish

South Africa:

  • Corn and Meat
  • South African Beef Jerky
  • Chakalaka
  • Boerewors (BBQ sausages)

Spain:

  • Obleas
  • Aguas Frescas

Taiwan

  • Wheel Cakes
  • Taiwanese Pork Sausage
  • Bubble Milk Tea
  • Deep Fried Stinky Tofu

Thailand

  • Thai Iced Tea or Coffee
  • Red Curry with Rice
  • Chicken Skins
  • Pad Thai

The Republic of Niger

  • Jollof Rice
  • Fried Chicken
  • Fried Tilapia Fish
  • Fried Plantain

Uganda

Ukraine:

  • Perogies
  • Perogies with Sausage and/or Borscht
  • Borscht with or without Meat
  • Village Potato

Venezuela:

  • Shredded Beef and Cheddar Cheese
  • Arepa
  • Venezuelan-style Hot Dogs
  • Pork & Beef or Veggie Sausages

Vietnam:

  • Grilled Lemongrass Chicken, Pork or Prawn with Rice or Vermicelli
  • Banh Mi
  • Spring or Salad Roll
  • Coconut Juice

Vietnamese-Canadian community:

  • Vietnamese Chicken, Pork or Veggie Sub
  • Spring or Salad Rolls
  • Garlic-buttered Chicken Wings
  • Stir-fried Corn

Surrey Fusion Festival/Submitted

Zambia

Zimbabwe

  • Curry Goat
  • Lamb Roast
  • Jerk Chicken
  • Puff Puffs

Surrey Fusion Festival 2024

When: July 20 and 21, 2024
Time: 11 am to 10 pm
Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey
Admission: Free

With files from Daryn Wright

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Dished
+ Listed
+ Food Events
+ DH Community Partnership
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop