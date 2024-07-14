Surrey Fusion Festival: Indulge in epic eats from around the world

The Surrey Fusion Festival returns for its 17th year this week with a huge two-day event celebrating multiculturalism through food, heritage displays, and music.

Running on Saturday, July 20, and Sunday, July 24, Surrey Fusion Festival’s 2024 theme of “Landmarks Around the World” will be evident at the 50 cultural pavilions through more than just dance and music.

The dozens of pavilions will also be dishing up incredible cuisine from their respective cultures, giving festival-goers a chance to try a bit of what makes Surrey and the Lower Mainland so delicious – and trust us, you’re going to want to come hungry.

From jerk chicken to banh mi, gelato to empanadas and more, there will be a little something for everyone at this year’s festival.

Surrey Fusion Fest will also feature an Indigenous Village and marketplace and the return of the popular Cultural Cooking Arena. Surrey youth will compete in cooking competitions on Saturday, and cultural pavilion organizers will host cooking demonstrations on Sunday.

Guests can also visit The Cantina presented by Dished – a licensed area where those who are 19+ can enjoy alcoholic bevies between the hours of 12:30 pm and 9 pm each day.

While not every country has released a menu yet, here are all of the country-specific pavilions offering food this year, with just a taste of the dishes you’ll get to try.

Afghanistan

Qabuli Pallaw

Shor Nakhud

Argentina

Carne asada en hebras

Choripan

Empanadas

Frozen/Ice Mate Drink

Barbados

BBQ Pigtails

BBQ Chicken Nachos

Fishcakes

Sweet Bread

Belgium

Chocolate Covered Fresh Fruit

Bolivia

Brazil

Pastel Beef

Pastel Cheese

Cambodia

Skewers

Noodles

Desert

Canada

West Coast Bannock

Cayman Islands

Chicken Roti

Veggie Roti

Jerk Chicken

China:

Fried Pork Dumpling

Chicken or Vegetable Chow Mein

Chicken or Vegetable Fried Rice

Baozi (Steamed Pork Buns)

Colombia:

Watermelon Sensation

Empanadas

Potato Tornado

Tajin Pineapple Chunks

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Ecuador

Mangos Loco

Fritada

Ceviche UIO

Loco Corn

Fiji

Chicken or Lamb Palau

Chicken or Lamb Curry

Fried Fish or Cassava

Germany

Half Pork Hocks with Sauerkraut and German Rye Bread

Pork Hock Meat in a bun topped with Sauerkraut

Bratwurst or Bavarian Smokie or Beef Sausage in a bun with without Saukerkraut

Currywurst in a bun

Ghana

Joloff Rice

Fried Plantain

Honduras

India

Indonesia

Ayam Gepreak (smashed chicken)

Ayam Kremes (crunchy fried chicken)

Ayam Bakar (grilled chicken)

Beef Rendang

Italy

Gelato (scoops)

Jamaica

Jerk Chicken with Rice & Peas

Ackee and Saltfish with Fried Dumpling

Jamaican Patty (Beef or Chicken)

Jamaican Mi Juicy Fruit Smoothies

Japan

Jordan

Kenya:

Pilau (fried rice)

Nyama Choma (roasted meat)

Mukimo (mashed potatoes with mixed vegetables)

Mboga Kienyeji (traditional vegetables

Métis

Mexico

Tacos

Burritos

Churros

Nachos

Namibia

Corn on the Cob

Lamb Chops

Sausage

Curry Buns

Nepal

Chicken Choila (cold-served spicy chicken salad)

Chicken or Veggie Momo (Nepali style dumpling)

Chicken or Veggie Chow Mein

Mango Lassi

Niger

Nigeria

Moi Moi

Plantain

Jollof Rice

Sauteed Greens with red onions & mushrooms

Pakistan

Chicken Tikka with Naan

Beef Kabob with Naan

Kulfi

Palestine

Hommus

Falafel

Shawarma

Fries

Peru

Ceviche de pescado (fish ceviche)

Chicharron de calamar (fried calamari)

Mini jalea (fish & chips)

Causa de atun (tuna layer potato dish)

Philippines

BBQ

BBQ Chicken with Rice

Noodles with BBQ

Noodles with Spring Rolls

Rwanda

Plantains

Juices

Mandazi

Skewers

Sierra Leone:

Jollof Rice

Rice Akara

Ginger Beer

Fried Plantain or Fish

South Africa:

Corn and Meat

South African Beef Jerky

Chakalaka

Boerewors (BBQ sausages)

Spain:

Obleas

Aguas Frescas

Taiwan

Wheel Cakes

Taiwanese Pork Sausage

Bubble Milk Tea

Deep Fried Stinky Tofu

Thailand

Thai Iced Tea or Coffee

Red Curry with Rice

Chicken Skins

Pad Thai

The Republic of Niger

Jollof Rice

Fried Chicken

Fried Tilapia Fish

Fried Plantain

Uganda

Ukraine:

Perogies

Perogies with Sausage and/or Borscht

Borscht with or without Meat

Village Potato

Venezuela:

Shredded Beef and Cheddar Cheese

Arepa

Venezuelan-style Hot Dogs

Pork & Beef or Veggie Sausages

Vietnam:

Grilled Lemongrass Chicken, Pork or Prawn with Rice or Vermicelli

Banh Mi

Spring or Salad Roll

Coconut Juice

Vietnamese-Canadian community:

Vietnamese Chicken, Pork or Veggie Sub

Spring or Salad Rolls

Garlic-buttered Chicken Wings

Stir-fried Corn

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Curry Goat

Lamb Roast

Jerk Chicken

Puff Puffs

When: July 20 and 21, 2024

Time: 11 am to 10 pm

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Admission: Free

With files from Daryn Wright