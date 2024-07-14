Surrey Fusion Festival: Indulge in epic eats from around the world
The Surrey Fusion Festival returns for its 17th year this week with a huge two-day event celebrating multiculturalism through food, heritage displays, and music.
Running on Saturday, July 20, and Sunday, July 24, Surrey Fusion Festival’s 2024 theme of “Landmarks Around the World” will be evident at the 50 cultural pavilions through more than just dance and music.
The dozens of pavilions will also be dishing up incredible cuisine from their respective cultures, giving festival-goers a chance to try a bit of what makes Surrey and the Lower Mainland so delicious – and trust us, you’re going to want to come hungry.
From jerk chicken to banh mi, gelato to empanadas and more, there will be a little something for everyone at this year’s festival.
Surrey Fusion Fest will also feature an Indigenous Village and marketplace and the return of the popular Cultural Cooking Arena. Surrey youth will compete in cooking competitions on Saturday, and cultural pavilion organizers will host cooking demonstrations on Sunday.
Guests can also visit The Cantina presented by Dished – a licensed area where those who are 19+ can enjoy alcoholic bevies between the hours of 12:30 pm and 9 pm each day.
While not every country has released a menu yet, here are all of the country-specific pavilions offering food this year, with just a taste of the dishes you’ll get to try.
Afghanistan
- Qabuli Pallaw
- Shor Nakhud
Argentina
- Carne asada en hebras
- Choripan
- Empanadas
- Frozen/Ice Mate Drink
Barbados
- BBQ Pigtails
- BBQ Chicken Nachos
- Fishcakes
- Sweet Bread
Belgium
- Chocolate Covered Fresh Fruit
Bolivia
Brazil
- Pastel Beef
- Pastel Cheese
Cambodia
- Skewers
- Noodles
- Desert
Canada
- West Coast Bannock
Cayman Islands
- Chicken Roti
- Veggie Roti
- Jerk Chicken
China:
- Fried Pork Dumpling
- Chicken or Vegetable Chow Mein
- Chicken or Vegetable Fried Rice
- Baozi (Steamed Pork Buns)
Colombia:
- Watermelon Sensation
- Empanadas
- Potato Tornado
- Tajin Pineapple Chunks
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Ecuador
- Mangos Loco
- Fritada
- Ceviche UIO
- Loco Corn
Fiji
- Chicken or Lamb Palau
- Chicken or Lamb Curry
- Fried Fish or Cassava
Germany
- Half Pork Hocks with Sauerkraut and German Rye Bread
- Pork Hock Meat in a bun topped with Sauerkraut
- Bratwurst or Bavarian Smokie or Beef Sausage in a bun with without Saukerkraut
- Currywurst in a bun
Ghana
- Joloff Rice
- Fried Plantain
Honduras
India
Indonesia
- Ayam Gepreak (smashed chicken)
- Ayam Kremes (crunchy fried chicken)
- Ayam Bakar (grilled chicken)
- Beef Rendang
Italy
- Gelato (scoops)
Jamaica
- Jerk Chicken with Rice & Peas
- Ackee and Saltfish with Fried Dumpling
- Jamaican Patty (Beef or Chicken)
- Jamaican Mi Juicy Fruit Smoothies
Japan
Jordan
Kenya:
- Pilau (fried rice)
- Nyama Choma (roasted meat)
- Mukimo (mashed potatoes with mixed vegetables)
- Mboga Kienyeji (traditional vegetables
Métis
Mexico
- Tacos
- Burritos
- Churros
- Nachos
Namibia
- Corn on the Cob
- Lamb Chops
- Sausage
- Curry Buns
Nepal
- Chicken Choila (cold-served spicy chicken salad)
- Chicken or Veggie Momo (Nepali style dumpling)
- Chicken or Veggie Chow Mein
- Mango Lassi
Niger
Nigeria
- Moi Moi
- Plantain
- Jollof Rice
- Sauteed Greens with red onions & mushrooms
Pakistan
- Chicken Tikka with Naan
- Beef Kabob with Naan
- Kulfi
Palestine
- Hommus
- Falafel
- Shawarma
- Fries
Peru
- Ceviche de pescado (fish ceviche)
- Chicharron de calamar (fried calamari)
- Mini jalea (fish & chips)
- Causa de atun (tuna layer potato dish)
Philippines
- BBQ
- BBQ Chicken with Rice
- Noodles with BBQ
- Noodles with Spring Rolls
Rwanda
- Plantains
- Juices
- Mandazi
- Skewers
Sierra Leone:
- Jollof Rice
- Rice Akara
- Ginger Beer
- Fried Plantain or Fish
South Africa:
- Corn and Meat
- South African Beef Jerky
- Chakalaka
- Boerewors (BBQ sausages)
Spain:
- Obleas
- Aguas Frescas
Taiwan
- Wheel Cakes
- Taiwanese Pork Sausage
- Bubble Milk Tea
- Deep Fried Stinky Tofu
Thailand
- Thai Iced Tea or Coffee
- Red Curry with Rice
- Chicken Skins
- Pad Thai
The Republic of Niger
- Jollof Rice
- Fried Chicken
- Fried Tilapia Fish
- Fried Plantain
Uganda
Ukraine:
- Perogies
- Perogies with Sausage and/or Borscht
- Borscht with or without Meat
- Village Potato
Venezuela:
- Shredded Beef and Cheddar Cheese
- Arepa
- Venezuelan-style Hot Dogs
- Pork & Beef or Veggie Sausages
Vietnam:
- Grilled Lemongrass Chicken, Pork or Prawn with Rice or Vermicelli
- Banh Mi
- Spring or Salad Roll
- Coconut Juice
Vietnamese-Canadian community:
- Vietnamese Chicken, Pork or Veggie Sub
- Spring or Salad Rolls
- Garlic-buttered Chicken Wings
- Stir-fried Corn
Zambia
Zimbabwe
- Curry Goat
- Lamb Roast
- Jerk Chicken
- Puff Puffs
Surrey Fusion Festival 2024
When: July 20 and 21, 2024
Time: 11 am to 10 pm
Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey
Admission: Free
With files from Daryn Wright
Community Partnership Content